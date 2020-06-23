Renforth Files Open Pit Constrained and Out of Pit Technical Reports for New Alger and Parbec Gold Deposits

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Technical Reports titled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the New Alger Gold Property, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Northwestern Québec, Canada” and “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Parbec Gold Property, Malartic Township, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Northwestern Québec, Canada”, both signed June 23, 2020, with an effective date of May 1, 2020, have been filed under Renforth’s SEDAR profile.

Each of these technical reports presents updated, pit-constrained and out of pit, gold resources for each property as follows;

New Alger Mineral Resource Estimate May 2020

New Alger Mineral Resource Estimate (1-6) Area Classification Cut-off Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(k) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Pit Constrained Indicated 0.32 1,016 1.88 61.5 Inferred 0.32 2,322 1.65 123.3 Out-of-Pit Indicated 1.44 19 1.81 1.1 Inferred 1.44 904 2.23 64.7 Total Indicated 0.32 + 1.44 1,035 1.88 62.6 Inferred 0.32 + 1.44 3,226 1.81 188.0

*Please find the combined footnotes and cautions to the New Alger and Parbec Mineral Resource Estimates following the Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate

Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate May 2020

Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate (1-6) Area Classification Cut-off Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(k) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Pit Constrained Indicated 0.32 1,782 1.77 101.4 Inferred 0.32 1,997 1.56 100.3 Out-of-Pit Indicated 1.44 40 2.38 3.1 Inferred 1.44 1,125 2.13 77.0 Total Indicated 0.32 + 1.44 1,822 1.78 104.5 Inferred 0.32 + 1.44 3,122 1.77 177.3

1) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

2) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

3) The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

4) Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model.

5.) The pit constrained Au cut-off grade of 0.32 g/t Au was derived from US$1,450/oz Au price, 0.75 US$/C$ exchange rate, 95% process recovery, C$17/t process cost and C$2/t G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were C$2.50/t mineralized mining cost, $2/t waste mining cost, $1.50/t overburden mining cost and 50 degree pit slopes.

6.) The out of pit Au cut-off grade of 1.44 g/t Au was derived from US$1,450/oz Au price, 0.75 US$/C$ exchange rate, 95% process recovery, C$66/t mining cost, C$17/t process cost and C$2/t G&A cost. The out of pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 1.44 g/t Au cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Additionally, only groups of blocks that exhibited continuity and reasonable potential stope geometry were included. All orphaned blocks and narrow strings of blocks were excluded. The longhole stoping with backfill method was assumed for the out of pit Mineral Resource Estimate calculation.

The filing of these Technical Reports remedies the default noted on September 19, 2019

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Eugene Puritch P.Eng, FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and an independent “Qualified Person” pursuant to the requirements specified in NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec Gold Resource Properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

