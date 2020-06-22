Skin and Laser Dermatology Center Now Offers the Latest Laser Technology to Treat a Condition Known as the “Venous Lake”

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Dermatology Center of McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia now offer the latest laser technology to treat a condition known as the “venous lake.” Venous lakes are relatively common, benign lesions caused by dilation of tiny blood vessels. These most often appear as purple “blood blisters” or red bumps on the lip, but can be seen anywhere on the head and neck region. Although not usually painful, these can be irritating, unsightly, and may even bleed. These purple or blue bumps on the lips can be confused with other benign (harmless) spots known as cherry angiomas which are also easily removed with similar lasers. The darker blue and purple color in some lesions may also resemble a more serious skin cancer known as malignant melanoma. This is why it is essential for anyone seeking treatment to have the lesion evaluated by an experienced dermatologist.

Two state of the art and highly effective lasers known as Long pulse Nd-YAG (GentleYAG) and Pulsed Dye Laser (VBeam Perfecta) are the treatments of choice for the venous lake. These lasers target the lesion with a precise wavelength of light, destroying the dilated blood vessels with minimal damage to the surrounding area. The laser treatment is quite simple, nearly pain free, and only takes a few minutes. Using a laser to treat a venous lake minimizes the risk of scarring, and in most cases the lesion disappears permanently. The treatment area may take a few days to completely heal following the laser treatment, and varies according to the depth of the lesion.

Call to schedule a consultation with Dr. Amir Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

