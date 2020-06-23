Surgical Theater Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic with Free Remote 360° VR Services

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Surgical Theater, Inc., the market leader in virtual and augmented reality-based healthcare services, announced today that it will make available its virtual reality technology at no charge to any hospital in the world, seeking to navigate inside a COVID-19 patient’s lungs.



Using patient-specific MRI and CT scans, Surgical Theater creates a 3D, 360° immersive Virtual Reality environment that allows physicians to navigate and “walk” inside the patient’s anatomy from every possible angle. This FDA Cleared and CE Mark technology can help medical teams better visualize the extent of each individual patient’s disease as diagnosed on volumetric chest CT. Precision VR® for a COVID-19 positive patient will be able to highlight specifically identified lesions attributed to the virus and differentiate them from other types of lung damage or chronic pulmonary disease. This will be especially helpful in understanding the acute situation of patients with pre-existing conditions who are among the most vulnerable. Volume-rendered, visual representation of COVID-19 specific lesions differentiated from pre-existing conditions, could effectively enhance the utility of chest CT images to better understand disease progression, resolution, and long-term effects of this novel virus. The volume measurements of affected tissue in lungs based on the patient’s own scans could greatly enhance treatment algorithms currently being developed for this pandemic.

Many COVID-19 patients develop pneumonia, which can progress to respiratory failure and sometimes death. COVID-19 pneumonia is different from more common forms of bacterial pneumonia, and the differences show up in chest CT scans. Most striking are cloudy lesion patterns that resemble shards of glass or reticular lines within the opaque lesions that look like irregular paving tiles, which occur around the peripheries of both lungs. Lesions from bacterial pneumonia are usually concentrated in one lung and may not resemble shards of glass.

To obtain the three-dimensional (3D) immersion image of the patient’s lungs, the hospital will upload the CT scan results to Surgical Theater’s servers, which in turn will produce a video showing the pathology, available for the medical team to view.

Moty Avisar, Co-Founder and CEO of Surgical Theater said: “Surgical Theater recognizes the acute need for precision imaging tools as life-saving devices in the management of COVID-19 infections. This global crisis needs a global response. Avisar continued “A lot of doctors are walking in the dark with this, so, we want to provide hospitals with tools to better understand and treat patients with COVID-19. Our technology is utilized by top medical institutions in the United States, and now, we are offering our imaging solutions for the fight against COVID-19.”

Medical teams who would like to benefit from this technology at no cost for the fight in COVID-19 should send a detailed email to info@surgicaltheater.net

About Surgical Theater:

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient’s own anatomy scans. Rendered from comprehensive combined modalities of CT, MRI as well as advanced post processing images such as DTI and BOLD, the 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow surgeons to walk and fly-through a reconstruction of the patient’s own anatomy and pathology. While wearing the VR headset, a VR-empowered physician and patient walk together into the space between vascular structures, standing between the arteries and the tumor, or aneurysm. By simply turning their head from side to side and/or up and down, the patient can further explore their own anatomy, as the surgeon explains and demonstrates the planned surgical path that the medical team will use during their procedure. This 360° visual representation gives the patient and their families an informative and deep understanding of their condition, by visually answering questions regarding surgical approaches and other medical concerns. Precision VR® is proven to increase patient satisfaction, improve patient engagement, surgical plans and a hospital’s financial performance

