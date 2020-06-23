Window Film Association Launches Rock n’ Roll Marketing Support For Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / The International Window Film Association (IWFA), in an effort to support window film dealers and installers, is launching operation Rock n’ Roll, a program that offers free access to marketing materials that may help their sales and operations as they recover from any business slowdowns or closures related to the COVID-19 health emergency.

“Early in the COVID-19 health emergency, the IWFA provided concise summary information on government initiatives designed to lessen the economic headwind of the pandemic,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. “Now, the next step is to quickly give access to easily understood marketing material that dealers and installers may decide to deploy in their local markets to help with sales.”

The IWFA leadership expressed the urgent need for this industry-wide, unbranded initiative that is open to all in the window film industry. Links to the materials and content will be provided to subscribers of the e-newsletter, The IWFA View. To subscribe go to the www.iwfa.com and submit email address in the bottom right hand corner of the website.

Some of the materials ready for the industry include:

A customizable promotional door hanger

A customizable flyer or local newspaper insert

A camera-ready article on the advantages of window film

A 5-minute consumer video on how to find a dealer and how window film is rated for solar heat gain co-efficient

Google advertising with direct links to the IWFA business locator feature

A guideline to assist both consumers and industry professionals when inspecting professionally installed automotive window film tint

According to the IWFA, additional materials are being planned to include such items as customer content on safe working protocols related to COVID-19, promotional post cards and signage. The IWFA has established a partnership with Vistaprint Corporate Solutions to deliver access to the materials in the IWFA’s ProShop for dealers and installers to access and purchase when they create their own account associated with the ProShop.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

