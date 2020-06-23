Zebra Technologies Introduces Five Rugged Mobile Computers to Increase Front-Line Worker Productivity

Retailers, field service providers, transportation and logistics companies benefit from the new purpose-built Android™ 10 enterprise-class devices

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation, (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced the industry’s first enterprise-class mobile computers running on the Android™ 10 operating system (OS): the TC21/TC26, TC52x/TC57x and MC3300x. With integrated scanning and unique software capabilities enabled by Mobility DNA, the five new devices are designed for retail, transportation and logistics (T&L), field mobility and warehouse environments to improve front-line worker productivity and effectiveness.





“Expanding Zebra’s Android leadership with the largest portfolio in the industry, these five new products built on the latest Android 10 OS provide companies with long-term investment protection,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “In the rebuilding phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers along with T&L and field service providers must adapt their operations with evolving mobile solutions to enhance customer service and safety.”

Zebra’s TC21/TC26 mobile computers provide the right durability, business features and enterprise-class accessories to boost productivity at an attractive price point. With the industry’s most comprehensive, powerful set of software tools, these devices are designed for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMB), retailers and field service providers. Companies can also easily reuse their existing Android applications on these devices along with Zebra tablets and vehicle-mounted solutions thanks to a common architecture platform.

Based on the industry leading TC52/TC57 touch computers with more than two million in use today, Zebra’s next generation TC52x/TC57x mobile computers feature one of the fastest processors along with a vivid display for improved text legibility and video experience. These payment-ready devices will help enterprises meet the fast-changing demands of retail including Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS) along with those in the last-mile delivery, postal, T&L and healthcare industries. In fact, later this year, TC21/TC26 and TC52x healthcare versions with medical-grade plastic will be available for nurses, doctors and first responders.

The lightweight MC3300x mobile computer is available in four form factors with three keypad options. It offers the flexibility needed for many use cases in warehouse distribution centers and manufacturing operations across three shifts with 35% extra battery capacity. It also has enhanced durability including a six-foot drop capacity and improved WiFi connectivity, increasing worker productivity.

All the products include Zebra’s Mobility DNA suite of end-user applications, development tools and utilities that transform Android into an enterprise-ready OS. The LifeGuard™ for Android software security solution ensures access to predictable security/patch updates over an extended period of time, and Zebra OneCare® services provide operational continuity for the daily demands of business. These unique Zebra capabilities maximize total customer benefits beyond the devices by simplifying management, strengthening security, and reducing training and adoption time.

These new mobile computers run on Zebra’s latest platform architecture and enable the recently announced Zebra MotionWorks® Proximity solution which helps protect employees’ safety while increasing their productivity in work environments.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Zebra introduces five new rugged mobile computers based on the latest Android 10 OS, providing enterprise mobility solutions to address fast-changing business demands with greater productivity.

TC21/TC26 touch computers offer a balance between cost effectiveness and purpose-built functionalities for SMBs, ancillary and contract seasonal workers.

With more than two million TC52/TC57 touch computers in the field today, the new TC52x/57x offers improved capabilities for retailers and last-mile delivery providers to increase customer satisfaction.

With multiple form factors, the MC3300x has extra battery capacity to support three shifts in warehouse distribution centers and manufacturing operations.

Ultimately, companies can select future-proof, mobile solutions that fit their needs for customer metering, queue busting, inventory management or positive patient identification applications.

