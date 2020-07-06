Adsposure and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Announce Partnership to Enhance Rider Experience

New Benches and Shelters to Benefit Cincinnati Metro Riders and Offer New Advertising Options for Local Businesses

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Adsposure has announced an expansion of their partnership with the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA), who owns and operates Cincinnati Metro, effective June 1, 2020.

Over the 10-year contract period, Adsposure will invest more than $3 million dollars toward the purchase and installation of 400 new benches and 205 new shelters along Cincinnati Metro bus routes. An additional $5 million investment will be used for services including repairs, maintenance, and cleaning. The partnership will also bring about countless new advertising options for local, regional, and national businesses, while offering a much-needed service to Metro riders.

The new structures, along with SORTA’s existing 55 shelters and 50 advertising benches, will be solely managed by Adsposure. Adsposure will be responsible for monthly cleaning, upkeep, and all ongoing maintenance to ensure the best possible experience for riders.

“We’re excited to continue building our partnership with SORTA,” said Ken Black, CEO of Adsposure. “We’ve managed advertising for Cincinnati Metro’s fleet for the past 14 years and are thrilled to have the opportunity to further invest in the ridership experience for the community while providing new advertising opportunities for local and national businesses.”

“As someone who has heard from our community, and recognizes the need for more shelters and benches, I am confident that these enhancements will have a positive impact on our riders and our local economy,” said Darryl Haley, CEO and General Manager, SORTA/Cincinnati Metro. “Public transit is a vital part of Cincinnati. We want to make sure that we are providing the best possible experience to our customers every step of the way, including ensuring they have a comfortable place to wait for their trip to begin.”

Adsposure’s partnership with SORTA to bring new shelters and benches to bus stops is the first of its kind for the Cincinnati-based company. Adsposure currently manages transit advertising for Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, Northern Kentucky, and San Antonio.

Advertisers and agencies interested in Cincinnati transit advertising opportunities can request a media kit here or call the Cincinnati Adsposure office at 513-554-8100 to learn more.

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in other cities, or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Des Moines, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, San Antonio and Fort Worth, TX.

About Metro:

Metro is a non-profit, tax-funded public service of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, providing about 13.5 million rides per year.

