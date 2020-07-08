Advanced YES UA! Mobile APP supports instant ID verification covering New Smart ID Cards

HONG KONG, Jul 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – United Asia Finance Limited (UA), a leader in the personal loan market in Hong Kong, is pleased to launch an enhanced YES UA! Mobile APP. Thanks to multi-layered identity authentication, artificial intelligence (AI) and microservices technologies, the latest app supports real-time identity verification with both the old HKIDs and the New Smart (2018) ID Cards. UA is first money lender in Hong Kong to introduce the advanced technology to loan services with a “Click” on the mobile app, enabling customers to enjoy secure, fast and hassle-free loan service anytime, anywhere.

UA “Click to Loan” service in the “YES UA” app marks UA as the first in the consumer lending industry of Hong Kong that provides full support of real-time identity authentication covering the new smart HKID of latest version 2018, enabling all customers to enjoy the simple and convenient loan service on mobile anytime and anywhere!

Since the ‘Territory-wide Identity Card Replacement Exercise’ began in Dec. 2018, more than 2.1 million citizens have replaced their old HKIDs with the new smart IDs. Yet, there are only a handful of financial and wealth management services (including personal loan services) who can provide full support for instant ID verification with New Smart ID Cards. With the advanced AI technology in the latest YES UA! Mobile APP, we’ve added real-time identity verification to the UA “Click to Loan” service, making it possible for all customers, regardless of old or new HKIDs, to enjoy a secure, reliable and innovative loan experience.

Mr Akihiro Nagahara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UA, shared, “Since our establishment in 1993, UA has been committed to offering the most thoughtful loan services and answering our customers every need, driving us to pioneer the industry with the creation of many innovative and milestone services in the market. In 2019, we launched the original Yes UA APP, and were encouraged with the positive feedback from the market and customer experiences offered by the easy operation. Now in 2020, we are introducing the enhanced YES UA! Mobile APP with instant identity authentication, featuring advanced technology for real-time identity verification. The AI in the new YES UA! APP elevates the user experience as customers can complete the whole loan process with a simple “Click”. The entire loan process from application, identity authentication, approval, confirmation to automatic cash transfer can be completed in the “Click to Loan” Service. Adhering to our customer-oriented service philosophy, UA will continue to provide innovative products and services in future. Customers know they can always enjoy the best and most suitable loan services with UA.”

Real-time identity verification with AI technology:

Enjoy the “Click to Loan” Service on mobile anytime, anywhere

To complete the loan application with the “Click to Loan” service on the YES UA! Mobile APP is as simple as a “Click”: First, take a photo of your HKID card, then take selfies, and the system will automatically extract and enter the relevant information for you; with the HKID image and selfie photos the instant identity authentication will process, with customer data fully protected. Finally, when the customer confirms the approved loan, the loan amount will be credited to the customer via FPS immediately. “Click to Loan” is that simple and easy!

UA set up its FinTech and Innovation Department in January 2019, aiming to further enhance its innovation capability in financial services and reflecting its determination to pioneer and lead the industry. In the future, UA will remain abreast of the most advanced FinTech developments and market trends enabling customers to enjoy the most thoughtful and convenient loan services, let go of their worries and live their ideal lives.

For more information about UA and loan services, please call our service hotline 2681 8888 or visit www.uaf.com.hk.

Remarks

[i] Currently supporting iOS system only, and will extend to Android system later.

[ii] Compared with major money lenders in Hong Kong.

About United Asia Finance Limited

United Asia Finance Limited (UA) is a member company of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKG:086). Since its establishment in 1993, UA has served Hong Kong citizens, for more than a quarter of a century led by Mr Akihiro Nagahara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who has more than 40 years of experience in the consumer loan market and is well known as “Father of Personal Loan” of Hong Kong. UA is devoted to offering diverse loan services along with all-round loan platform for customers. Popular loan services include “i-Money Internet Personal Loan”, “NO SHOW” Personal Loan, “Debts Consolidation Loan”, “Property Owner’s Loan”, “e-Cash Revolving Loan” and others.

Customers can reach UA anytime anywhere to enjoy the most professional, caring and all-rounded loan services via online and offline platforms including the Mobile YES UA APP, internet service, hotline or the 49 branches in Hong Kong to solve their financial needs easily. In 2007, United Asia Finance (Shenzhen) Limited (UAF SZ) was formed, marking UA’s foray into the Mainland China market. Today, UAF SZ has extended its business to 15 mainland cities. In recent years, coping with the development of IT and internet finance, UAF SZ has been active in developing its electronic and online platforms to offer even more quality and comprehensive online and offline loan services to the public and SME customers in Mainland China. See www.uaf.com.hk.

Media Enquiry:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Yoko Li, +852 2864 4813, yoko.li@sprg.com.hk

Jennifer Wong, +852 2114 4915, jennifer.wong@sprg.com.hk

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com