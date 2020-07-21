Advertising Vehicles Takes Large Format Branding Expertise into New Signage Company, Signtacular

Inspired to help Businesses, Schools, and Organizations Navigate COVID-19 Communications, Company Offers Packages Designed to Promote Safe Returns to School and Work.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Signtacular, a new specialty sign company based in Cincinnati, is launching to help organizations across the country more seamlessly navigate responsible returns to work and school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the expertise of Advertising Vehicles, one of the nation’s premier vehicle branding companies, leadership created Signtacular to provide businesses, schools, and individuals with a user-friendly destination for pandemic safety signage and other general needs.

“Our experts know signage. And, we also know just how much organizations need help navigating pandemic communications and all of the changes and protocols that come with it,” said Ken Black, CEO of Signtacular. “We’re glad to be able to leverage our expertise to help businesses and schools reopen safely and responsibly. By providing easy-to-use materials that are already designed to comply with current health guidelines and requirements, we take the guesswork out of it for business owners and school administrators.”

School Reopening Packages

With back-to-school right around the corner, as part of its initial launch, Signtacular is offering comprehensive school reopening packages to help ensure a safe return to schools this fall.

The full school reopening package includes pavement arrows, floor graphics, decals and clings focused on social distancing, sanitization, and mask protection. Schools can choose from a wide array of colors to reflect their school’s branding, and the package can be scaled to meet the needs of schools with up to 550 students, 30 classrooms, 10 bathrooms, one gymnasium and a 170-seat cafeteria.

An a la carte school reopening option is also available that allows schools to pick and choose exactly what pieces they need in order to reopen responsibly based on their individual needs.

In addition to school reopening packages, Signtacular also offers customizable plastic yard and aluminum signs, banners, and floor and wall graphics, ranging from COVID-19 support, safety, and health, to building and property, directional, political, and event signage and materials.

About Signtacular:

Established in the spring of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Signtacular offers a wide variety of signs and support materials including plastic, yard and aluminum signs, banners, and floor and wall graphics. Signtacular also offers specially designed packages aimed at assisting school administrators and business owners in reopening safely and to comply with the new health guidelines and restrictions brought on by the pandemic. To learn more, please visit https://www.signtacular.com/ or signtacular.com/school-reopening.html or call 888.705.SIGN (7446).

