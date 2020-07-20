Advisory firm Avonhurst rounds out stellar first year with new senior hire

Innovative firm Avonhurst joined by new Global Political Strategy Head of Sales Jonathan Krinks, formerly of Eurasia Group and BCA Research

https://www.avonhurst.com/

LONDON – Avonhurst celebrates the conclusion of a highly successful first year with the announcement of another senior hire, experienced client relationship and engagement specialist Jonathan Krinks joins from financial analysis firm Tellimer (formerly Exotix Capital) where he was Director of Client Engagement. He previously worked at Eurasia Group and at leading global investment research firm BCA Research. Krinks joins as Head of Sales, Global Political Strategy, and is the latest in a string of high-profile hires for the firm, which celebrates its first anniversary this month.

Launched July last year, Avonhurst is a political strategy and legal advisory firm dedicated to representing sophisticated capital. It has already attracted a raft of established talent, including six partner hires – mostly from magic circle firms – as well as hiring leading figures from the political, financial and legal sectors as senior advisors, including Lord (Gavin) Barwell, tech entrepreneur Sean West, General, the Lord (Nick) Houghton, Blackstone’s Andrew Dowler and Tina Fordham, formerly of Citigroup.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments:

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Krinks to the firm. Jon has spent much of his career facilitating political advisory services to clients such as asset managers, family offices, private equity funds, hedge funds, and sophisticated corporates, including at Eurasia Group, where he worked with Senior Advisor Sean West, and at BCA. His arrival bolsters our already strong Political Strategy team and is further evidence of our ability to attract the leading talent required to service our sophisticated capital clientele.

Jon’s arrival also marks the culmination of a remarkable first year – a year in which we have swiftly grown to become trusted advisor to some of the smartest money in the City. Celebrating our anniversary in such extraordinary times is a salient reminder of how necessary our holistic approach is, going far beyond just legal advice. Now more than ever, political advisory services are an essential component in business decision-making, enabling our clients not just to survive but to thrive in this period of unprecedented change.”

— ENDS–

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT Kathryn Adamson, Kathryn@legalcomms.com, Mobile (+44) 0771 713 3595

NOTES TO EDITORS

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Source: RealWire