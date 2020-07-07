After Going Viral on Twitter, What Is Next for James Luctamar?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / For some, it just takes that one top hit to bolster their musical career into stardom. And luckily, James Luctamar can pinpoint the video that started it all.

In 2017, James Luctamar posted a video of himself playing a piano cover of a mashup combining the hits Despacito by Luis Fonsi (featuring Daddy Yankee) and Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller). The video was simple, smooth, and moving. He was wearing a hoodie, his bag on his back, and playing passionately. And it just so happens that his one upload has now been viewed more than four million times!

So, now what? Where does James go from here?

Twitter users became obsessed with James’s unique musical talent, and his account has exploded over the last several years. Since then, he has been putting out piano covers of popular songs and has actively captured the ears of people online, totaling over 10 million engagements on all social media accounts.

Living in Westchester, New York, James got his start playing music when he was only 11 years old. His style fuses the classical stylings of the piano with the more modernized feel of Hip Hop, Dancehall, Reggae, Gospel, and top 40s hits. At a young age, James began dissecting songs and notes completely by ear, which he still continues to do today when composing his mashups and medleys.

James has never really met a genre of music that he doesn’t like and continues to take unexpected songs and perform them in ways that they have never been heard before. “The way I string songs together in a medley or mashup is something not a lot of artists even attempt,” James shares. “Many artists will do a cover of a single song, but I like to combine multiple songs with seamless transitions that appeal to the ear of all listeners.”

While his primary love is the piano, he has a passion for drumming and hopes to master the magic of other instruments in the future. He wants to continue to blend dynamic styles and create musical masterpieces that speak to his audience using a variety of instruments and techniques.

So, what does the future hold for this rising musical star? James hopes to create his own music someday and move the spirit of every person listening. In addition to that, he wants to encourage a younger generation to pursue their passions and follow their dreams.

The music will never stop for James. With his musical talent and viral content, we can see there is so much more on the horizon for this young man. But, for now, we will simply have to wait and see what the future holds for this talented musical prodigy – and enjoy his masterful mashups and dynamic covers in the meantime!

