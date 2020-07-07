Allgress Selected by Judges as Gold Winner for IT Governance, Risk & Compliance in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Allgress announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Allgress Insight Risk Management Suite (IRMS), a Gold winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in IT Governance, Risk & Compliance. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“Allgress is once again proud to be recognized as an industry leader in Integrated IT GRC Solutions by Info Security Products Guide,” says Jeff Kushner, Chief Marketing Officer. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to reducing our customers business risk with less complexity.”

More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated Cloud Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business objectives with less risk. Allgress’ easy-to-use solutions enable organizations to automate processes for assessment, reporting, monitoring and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced management costs. Unlike other similar solutions, Allgress’ patented award-winning technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker-time-to-value, reducing business risk without an army of consultants.

For additional information, please visit us at https://allgress.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Jeff Kushner

243053@email4pr.com

281-467-5877

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allgress-selected-by-judges-as-gold-winner-for-it-governance-risk–compliance-in-the-16th-annual-info-security-pgs-2020-global-excellence-awards-301089001.html

SOURCE Allgress, Inc.