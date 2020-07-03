American IRA a Self-Directed IRA Administration Firm Explains Where Investors Should Place Retirement Priorities

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / Retirement investors have to pick and choose where they place their priorities. That’s the latest from American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, which recently released a post detailing where investors can place their priorities-and how their retirement priorities may reflect these strategies.

According to American IRA, Self-Directed IRA owners often have the priority of flexible, independent investing. The act of self-directing one’s own retirement account means that an investor is free to choose from a wide range of assets, from tax liens to precious metals to real estate. This increased freedom often means that Self-Directed IRA investors have priorities of reducing overall risk by widening the diversification present in their portfolio.

However, this is not the only strategy available to retirement investors. For some investors, a Self-Directed IRA makes sense because it allows them to leverage expertise in something like real estate investing. With experience in real estate investing, a retirement investor can use the tax protections of an IRA to keep many of its gains growing tax-free in the account.

“If you want to know where someone’s priorities lie, you can often look at the way they handle retirement,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “But we at American IRA wanted to stress that there are lots of different ways to handle retirement. And for Self-Directed IRA investors in particular, there are a lot of options that can reflect these priorities. It’s important that investors do some reflection to think about their own strategies, because a Self-Directed IRA administration firm doesn’t offer specific investment advice.”

That last note-that a Self-Directed IRA administration does not offer investment advice-is key to understanding the Self-Directed IRA. These investors often have experience in a field of investing and know what they want their strategy to be. The post at American IRA highlighted the need to be reflective about one’s retirement approach.

For more information about Self-Directed IRAs, contact American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA. Interested parties can also read the post at www.AmericanIRA.com.

About:

“American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC.”

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595928/American-IRA-a-Self-Directed-IRA-Administration-Firm-Explains-Where-Investors-Should-Place-Retirement-Priorities