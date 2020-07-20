American IRA Discusses Little-Known Facts About Self-Directed IRAs

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / For many investors, the Self-Directed IRA is a simple arrangement: a way to access non-traditional retirement assets they guide their own retirement strategy. But is there more than meets the eye? That is the exact subject of a recent post at the American IRA blog, which recently released a post titled, “Little-Known Facts About Self-Directed IRAs.”

The post at the Self-Directed IRA administration firm first highlighted a little-known fact about joint ventures and partnerships, both of which are valid ways of employing an IRA. In a joint venture or a partnership, an investor can team up with another investor for something like flipping a house. And the “little-known” fact included here was that there is a rare exception to the “disqualified person” rule if employed properly, which is further explained at the American IRA website. According to the site, “A little known fact is that your IRA can joint venture and/or partner with you and/or others that would be considered disqualified people so long as this partnership occurs at ‘the time of acquisition’.”

The post went on to detail even more little-known facts about Self-Directed IRAs. The purpose of the post was to educate investors-many of whom only have a cursory knowledge of Self-Directed IRAs, as they haven’t looked into them before-as to the possibilities when an investor chooses to direct their own retirement strategy. The benefits of Self-Directed IRAs often go beyond simply using non-traditional assets as part of a retirement portfolio.

These “non-traditional assets,” such as real estate, private company stock, and precious metals, can be part of an essential way for investors to diversify their risk, particularly when the stock market reaches all-time highs and there is plenty of room for a correction. But as American IRA notes, it is not a wealth advisory firm, but a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that helps investors handle their own Self-Directed IRAs, even while not giving direct investment advice.

