American IRA Explains How to Prepare for Stock Market Crash

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / What should investors do to prepare for a stock market crash? With the stock market constantly setting new highs-especially the Dow Jones Industrial Average-there is no shortage of investors who are concerned about whether the market can possibly keep pace. And while no one can predict a stock market crash or correction with any certainty of accuracy, a recent post at the American IRA blog tackled this very subject.

American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, does not give specialized investment advice to its clients. Instead, its role as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm is often to inform investors, especially with its blog. In addition to the informative guides at the American IRA website, American IRA’s blog often tackles subjects like this, in which a Self-Directed IRA may make sense to some investors looking to diversify.

That key word-diversify-was at the heart of the article. As American IRA noted, one of the chief advantages of the Self-Directed IRA is that it allows investors to easily broaden the range of assets they hold in their retirement portfolio. Many investors use Self-Directed IRAs to purchase non-traditional retirement assets like real estate, precious metals, tax liens, and private stock. These help diversify the risk profile of a portfolio, which can ensure that an investor does not put their eggs all in one basket. For those with 100% stocks in their portfolio, a stock market crash can be a scary thing, which in turn makes it more likely that an investor will try to sell-potentially at the wrong time.

As American IRA wrote in the post, diversifying the risk profile of a retirement portfolio would have the effect of giving more peace of mind to the portfolio holder, especially in times of economic uncertainty. And one of the key points was that investors should not wait until a crash to take this kind of action. The time to prepare for a storm, as American IRA notes, is well ahead of the storm.

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About: American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.”

