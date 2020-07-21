American IRA Explains Real Estate Investing with Retirement Funds

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Investing in real estate can be a great benefit for many investors. It allows for hedging against inflation-as inflation rises, real estate investors can raise rent to compensate. It allows for diversification in a portfolio, separating an investor from relying 100% on stocks and bonds. As such, it only makes sense that real estate is a natural retirement investment. But as a recent post at American IRA explains it, too many people avoid investing in real estate with retirement funds because they do not know the potential of a Self-Directed IRA.

As the post explains, there are numerous benefits to using a Self-Directed IRA for investing in real estate, sometimes nicknamed a “Real Estate IRA.” For example, the rental income from such investments could be collected with the tax protections of assets within a retirement account. This immediately produces a “return” on the investment that is superior to using personal funds for retirement investing, which is why so many people use retirement accounts in the first place.

The post details some of the benefits of using real estate investing with a retirement account, such as allowing a property manager to collect rental income within the IRA. Additionally, investors can sell property held within an IRA without having to worry about the taxes on that growth, which is the same process as occurs within a retirement account.

“We wanted to explain that real estate is a viable way for people to use their retirement accounts,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “Many people think it’s much more complicated than it is. But with this post, we explain the process of getting started and how working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm is much easier than investors might imagine.”

