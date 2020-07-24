American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Company reports record $1.3 million of net income and $5.7 million of adjusted EBITDA

Launch of American Metal LLC subsidiary enables Company to generate additional revenue utilizing many of its existing resources

Well-positioned to be a long-term supplier of raw material to the global infrastructure market while bringing a more efficient and modernized business model to the industry

Strategic steps taken to transform Company into infrastructure company producing pure metallurgical carbon and metal aggregation, while enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) profile

Company expects multiple value driving milestones over the course of 2020

FISHERS, INDIANA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, today reported its second quarter of 2020 financial results and provided a corporate update.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, “Over the course of the second quarter our team continued to execute on the strategic transformation of the Company to become a more diversified infrastructure company. In tandem, we made significant progress in advancing our efforts to better our industry-leading position as a stable, long-term and low-cost supplier of metallurgical carbon. Additionally, we were able to further demonstrate our ability to innovate and adapt by generating high-margin revenue from our recently established American Metals LLC subsidiary, which further diversifies our business model, while continuing to divest and monetize non-core assets.”

Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights

Divested certain non-core assets in eastern Kentucky to further reduce the Company’s overall cost structure and environmental liabilities (asset retirement obligations) from its balance sheet and enhance the flexibility of its focused supply base in anticipation of worldwide infrastructure related demand.

Added a third, and subsequently have added a fourth environmental reclamation crew during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand its environmental remediation efforts to repair decommissioned and irrational thermal coal mining sites that are at or below the Company’s proprietary (economic and environmental) margin to reduce the Company’s long-term cost structure and maintain a safe working environment for employees.

Launched metal aggregation and processing subsidiary, American Metals to aggregate and process steel to be recycled in traditional and electric arc furnaces to produce new recycled steel. American Metals is working in conjunction with its expanded environmental remediation efforts primarily sourcing used steel from decommissioned coal mining operations and associated activities in the region. American Metals further demonstrates the Company’s ability to adapt and diversify its business as a leading supplier of raw materials to the growing global infrastructure market.

Mr. Jensen continued, “Looking forward to the remainder of 2020 and into the coming years, we remain quite optimistic on global infrastructure demand and believe governments around the world will continue to look to increase infrastructure projects as a way to stimulate economic activity as we recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the assets that we own today and the actions we have taken, we feel that we are in a great position to be a meaningful and growing supplier of raw materials to fulfill a portion of that demand. We believe the achievements we have made at our Perry County Resources complex have set it up to be one of the lowest, if not the lowest, PCI operations in the country that has production capabilities of over 1.0 million tons per year. We will continue to grow American Metals to provide used steel to be recycled and sold to traditional and electric arc furnace steel production facilities to further diversify our business in a meaningful way, and to advance and support our environmental efforts. Additionally, our McCoy Elkhorn complex is prepared to be brought back online as market conditions improve, and we are looking forward to advancing our Wyoming County complex towards production next year as a low-cost, premium mid-vol carbon complex.

“Lastly, and as we’ve previously stated, we believe our ESG efforts will further distinguish American Resources as industry revolutionaries. The partnerships we have made will accelerate our goals to permanently shut down and remediate irrational thermal coal operation throughout our region and find creative ways to contribute to the advancement of social and environmental issues facing this region,” added Mr. Jensen.

Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

For the second quarter of 2020, American Resources reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared with a net loss of $8.96 million, or a loss of $0.38 per share, in the prior-year period. The Company earned adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation, warrant expense and development and restructuring costs (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Summary

Total revenues were $226,836 for the second quarter of 2020. Cost of sales (includes mining, transportation, royalty, holding and processing costs) for the second quarter of 2020 were $662,556, or 292 percent of total revenues, compared to $5.65 million, or 60 percent of total revenue in the same period of 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $684,307, or ­­302 percent of total revenue, compared to $990,918 during the second quarter of 2019. Depreciation for the second quarter of 2020 was $293,746, or 129 percent of total revenue. American Resources incurred interest expense of $1.01 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $447,989 during the second quarter of 2019. Development costs during the quarter were $307,247, compared to $128,159 in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company did not incur any income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 as it was able to utilize its available net operating losses (“NOL”) carried forward from prior periods of approximately $13,746,391 as of December 31, 2019.

Operational Results

During the second quarter of 2020, all carbon production was idled due to the disruptions related to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As previously stated, the Company instead shifted its primary focus on increasing efficiencies, reducing its long-term cost structure, monetizing non-core assets and advancing environmental reclamation.

Mr. Jensen reiterated, “During the COVID-19 outbreak, our first priority was to ensure the safety of our workers; thereafter, we wanted to strategically utilize this time to increase efficiencies at our operations for the long-term and are incredibly proud of the progress made on that front. We believe producing carbon at a loss is a horrible idea, however it is an unavoidable practice for some producers in our industry because of their significant fixed holding costs. Enabled by our low corporate overhead and our dedication to not waste valuable resources, we chose to focus on improving mine plans and advancing environmental reclamation during this market disruption, which we believe will drive significant long-term value for our shareholders as we look to be in position to ramp up production when the market stabilizes.”

The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics:

Three month

ended Three month ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Volume (a) Tons Sold – 6,568 127,021 Company Production (a) McCoy Elkhorn Coal – – 56,335 Perry County Resources – 6,568 – Deane Mining – – 70,686 Total – 6,568 127,021 Company Financial Metrics(b) Revenue per Ton – 79.83 73.38 Cash Cost per Ton Sold (c) – 282.46 49.27 Cash Margin per Ton (c) – (202.63 ) 24.11 Development Costs $ 307,247 $ 128,159 1,887,447

Notes:

(a) In short tons

(b) Excludes transportation

(c) Cash cost per ton is based on reported cost of sales and includes items such as production taxes, royalties, labor, fuel, and other similar production and sales cost items, and may be adjusted for other items that, pursuant to GAAP, are classified in the Statement of Operations as costs other than cost of sales, but relate directly to the cost incurred to produce coal. Our cash cost of sales per short ton is calculated as cash cost of sales divided by short tons sold, and our cash margin per ton is calculated by subtracting cash cost per ton from revenue per ton. Cash cost of sales per short ton and average cash margin per ton are non-GAAP financial measure which are calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute or superior to financial measures calculated in conformity with GAAP. We believe cash cost of sales per ton and average cash margin per ton are useful measurse of performance as it aides some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies. Cash cost of sales per ton and margin per ton may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 For the three months ended June 30, 2019 For the six months ended June 30, 2020 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Coal Sales $ – $ 9,321,250 $ 524,334 $ 16,315,526 Metal Aggregating, Processing and Sales 226,836 – 226,836 – Processing Services Income – 20,876 – 20,876 Total Revenue 226,836 9,342,126 751,170 16,336,402 Cost of Coal Sales and Processing (662,556 ) (5,654,568 ) (2,517,743 ) (12,298,655 ) Accretion Expense (370,587 ) (320,098 ) (741,174 ) (641,799 ) Depreciation (293,746 ) (804,889 ) (1,208,798 ) (1,621,805 ) Amortization of Mining Rights (313,224 ) (802,590 ) (626,448 ) (1,339,381 ) General and Administrative (684,307 ) (990,918 ) (1,527,231 ) (2,363,506 ) Professional Fees (316,280 ) (631,934 ) (510,326 ) (4,965,830 ) Production Taxes and Royalties (89,827 ) (603,957 ) (250,057 ) (1,863,543 ) Development Costs (307,247 ) (2,887,448 ) (435,406 ) (4,487,565 ) Total Operating Expenses (3,037,774 ) (12,696,402 ) (7,817,183 ) (29,582,084 ) Net Loss from Operations (2,810,938 ) (3,354,276 ) (7,066,013 ) (13,245,182 ) Other Income and (expense) Other Income (1,726,184 ) 214,529 (314,179 ) 480,954 Gain on Sale of Assets 6,820,949 – 6,820,949 – Loss on settlement of payable – – – (22,660 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (5,758 ) (2,869,118 ) (5,758 ) (7,502,979 ) Interest Income 41,171 41,172 123,514 82,343 Warrant Modification Expense – (2,545,360 ) – (2,545,360 ) Interest expense (1,011,003 ) (447,989 ) (1,511,643 ) (772,843 ) Total Other income (expense) 4,119,175 (5,606,766 ) 5,112,883 (10,280,545 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,308,237 $ (8,961,042 ) $ (1,953,130 ) $ (23,526,227 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ .05 $ (0.38 ) $ (.07 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 26,833,809 23,345,857 27,122,160 22,078,999

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,618,582 $ 3,324 Accounts Receivable 37,400 2,424,905 Inventory 150,504 515,630 Prepaid fees 175,000 – Accounts Receivable – Other 234,240 234,240 Total Current Assets 2,215,726 3,178,099 OTHER ASSETS Cash – restricted 535,641 265,487 Processing and rail facility 12,554,715 12,723,163 Underground equipment 7,850,626 8,294,188 Surface equipment 3,136,906 3,224,896 Acquired mining rights 669,860 669,860 Coal refuse storage 12,171,271 12,171,271 Less Accumulated Depreciation (12,715,725 ) (11,162,622 ) Land 1,748,169 1,748,169 Note Receivable 4,117,139 4,117,139 Total Other Assets 30,068,602 32,051,551 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,284,328 $ 35,229,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,456,102 $ 11,044,479 Accounts payable – related party 885,029 718,156 Accrued interest 1,197,050 2,869,763 Due to affiliate 74,000 132,000 Current portion of long term-debt (net of unamortized discount of $- and $134,296) 16,601,920 20,494,589 Current portion of convertible debt, (net of unamortized discount of $- and $-) – 7,419,612 Current portion of reclamation liability 2,327,169 2,327,169 Total Current Liabilities 32,541,270 45,006,407 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term portion of note payable (net of issuance costs of $422,941 and $428,699) 4,731,760 5,415,271 Convertible note payables – long term 14,517,371 – Reclamation liability 14,981,814 17,512,613 Total Other Liabilities 34,230,945 22,927,884 Total Liabilities 66,772,215 67,934,291 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) AREC – Class A Common stock: $.0001 par value; 230,000,000 shares authorized, 26,040,512 and 27,410,512 shares issued and outstanding 2,603 2,740 AREC – Series A Preferred stock: $.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding – – AREC – Series C Preferred stock: $.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding – – Additional paid-in capital 90,611,151 90,326,104 Accumulated deficit (125,101,641 ) (123,033,485 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) (34,487,887 ) (32,704,641 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 32,284,328 $ 35,229,650

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating activities: Net loss $ (1,953,130 ) $ (23,526,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 1,208,798 1,621,805 Amortization of mining rights 626,448 1,339,381 Accretion expense 741,174 641,799 Liabilities reduced due to sale of assets (3,271,973 ) – Recovery of previously impaired accounts receivable – (50,806 ) Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount – 7,502,979 Warrant modification expense – 2,545,360 Stock option expense 142,296 142,296 Issuance of warrants in connection with convertible notes 1,223,700 – Issuance of shares for services 18,800 – Issuance of shares for debt settlement 642,060 – Warrant expense 87,754 2,524,500 Shares returned as part of asset sale (1,840,200 ) – Share compensation expense – 1,806,040 Change in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,387,505 (597,015 ) Inventory 365,126 42,774 Prepaid expenses and other assets (175,000 ) (335,174 ) Accounts payable 296,597 (1,679,980 ) Funds held for others – (59,707 ) Accrued interest (1,672,713 ) 579,486 Accounts payable – related party 108,234 123,002 Cash used in operating activities (1,064,524 ) (7,379,486 ) Cash Flows from Investing activities: Cash received (paid) for PPE, net 417,857 (735,495 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 417,857 (735,495 ) Cash Flows from Financing activities: Principal payments on long term debt (72,255 ) (2,314,680 ) Proceeds from convertible debt 1,751,477 – Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net 10,500 4,354,000 Proceeds from long term debt 2,649,800 4,299,980 Net proceeds from (payments to) factoring agreement (1,807,443 ) 565,657 Cash provided by financing activities 2,532,079 6,904,957 Increase(decrease) in cash and restricted cash 1,885,412 (1,210,024 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 268,811 2,704,799 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,154,223 $ 1,494,775 Supplemental Information Non-cash investing and financing activities Assumption of net assets and liabilities for asset acquisitions $ – $ 2,500,000 Common shares issued in asset acquisition $ – $ 24,400,000 Conversion of accounts payable to common stock $ – $ 231,661 Issuance of common shares with note payable $ – $ 87,250 Conversion of Series A Preferred into common stock $ – $ 161 Conversion of Series B Preferred into common stock $ – $ 1 Warrant exercise for common shares $ – $ 60 Discount on note due to beneficial conversion feature $ – $ 7,362,925 Cancellation of common shares $ – $ 11 Cash paid for interest $ 208,154 $ 281,832 Cash paid for income taxes $ – $ –

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Net Income 1,308,237 (8,961,042 ) Interest & Other Expenses 1,011,003 5,606,766 Income Tax Expense – – Accretion Expense 370,587 320,098 Depreciation 293,746 804,889 Amortization of Mining Rights 313,224 802,590 Amortization of Dedt Discount & Issuance 5,758 – Non-Cash Stock Options 142,296 73,602 Non-Cash Warrant Expense 1,108,675 – Non-Cash Share Comp. Expense 748,614 273,340 Development Costs 307,247 2,887,448 PCR Restructuring Expenses 113,889 – Total Adjustments 4,415,039 10,768,733 Adjusted EBITDA 5,723,276 1,807,691

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, accretion expense, depreciation, non-cash stock compensation expense, transaction and other professional fees, and development costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant to a reader in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flow from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a useful measure of our ability to incur and service debt based on ongoing operations. Furthermore, similar measures are used by analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

