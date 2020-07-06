Americaneagle.com’s Lino Tadros Receives Microsoft Regional Director Award

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft has appointed Americaneagle.com’s Chief Technology Evangelist and Training Lead, Lino Tadros as one of its 2020 Regional Directors. With rigorous standards, the program pays tribute to the world’s top technology visionaries across Microsoft platforms and beyond. Members are considered experts in their field when it comes to technology and they gain exclusive access to Microsoft’s executive teams.

With over 30 years of success in the technology industry, Lino Tadros has extensive experience with Microsoft’s platforms and features. He has been awarded Microsoft MVP 15 times and leads Americaneagle.com’s Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) consulting services in the Microsoft Azure cloud space. Now as Regional Director, Tadros hopes to build upon his past experience to help shape the future of Microsoft and leverage his valuable access to better serve Americaneagle.com’s client needs. He has been recognized specifically for his AI, ML, and IoT expertise.

“I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award and work even closer with Microsoft, “Lino Tadros said. “I look forward to positively influencing the continuous success of Microsoft and bring that experience to our customers and partners at Americaneagle.com.”

The Regional Director Program was founded in 1993 and members are hand-picked by Microsoft across a number of strict standards to serve as leading consultants and advisors. On an ongoing basis, these individuals participate in strategic sessions with Microsoft’s senior leadership teams and use their influence to provide vital feedback directly to Microsoft engineers. Regional Directors typically serve for two years and contribute knowledge and expertise that can truly make an impact.

Americaneagle.com CEO Tony Svanacini said: “We are very proud to see Lino receive such a high honor from Microsoft. Americaneagle.com has had a longstanding relationship with Microsoft for over two decades and we are looking forward to diving even deeper into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT with this great opportunity.”

