Andre Chapman of Unity Care San Jose CA Opens the COVID19Black Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Andre Chapman, CEO of Unity Care San Jose CA, opened the COVID19Black virtual town hall meeting

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Last night, a regional virtual town hall meeting was held to introduce Bay Area residents to the COVID19Black initiative created by Unity Care San Jose CA. This virtual town hall meeting provided information about the COVID19Black initiative and offered resources to help citizens protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.

Unity Care San Jose CA officials stated that the town hall webinar, titled, “Saving Black Lives — all around the Bay Area,” was the first public event organized by the COVID19Black initiative, created by Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman. The event was presented by COVID19Black in partnership with the Roots Clinic, Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet, Minority Business Consortium, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and the African ancestry Community Service Agency.

The webinar covered information to help the African American community take control over their health and survival during this pandemic and moving forward. Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman led off the event, explaining its focus on discussing culturally-specific survival solutions for people of African ancestry. All of the businesses involved in the organization and promotion of the webinar shared the culturally and racially-specific solutions they’ve uncovered and created for battling this pandemic.

Those attending the Unity Care San Jose CA COVID19Black webinar learned information from health service administrators, health and human service directors, doctors, public health directors, COVID-19 experts and more. These knowledgeable professionals dispelled myths surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic while providing ideas, data, information, resources, contacts, recommendations, and more. This webinar, presented by Unity Care San Jose CA, helped mobilize communities to seek the help they need from professionals as well as from one another. The goal is to encourage those within the community to support each other in finding solutions to the ever-evolving problems associated with the pandemic.

Unity Care San Jose CA team members plan to work with a variety of other Bay Area black community groups and organizations to better understand regional issues associated with the virus as well as regional issues impacting the community, like housing, education, the economies of black communities, and criminal justice.

Unity Care San Jose CA officials stated that the webinar centered around successfully handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area black communities, but extended into the issues listed above as well. Presentations and information about this webinar organized by the COVID-19Black initiative and Unity Care San Jose CA can go to https://covid19black.org/get-involved/.

