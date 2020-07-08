Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company – (2)

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / (OTC Pink Sheets:ANPCY)(AIM:AGL)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

ANGLE plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

  

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

  

Other (please specify)iii: As of 1 July 2020, Merian Global Investors Limited is owned by Jupiter Fund Management Plc. Any positions in Merian Global Investors Limited are transferred to Jupiter Fund Management Plc.

The disclosure also highlights the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity detailed within Section 9, following this change of ownership.

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

  

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Northern Trust

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

01/07/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03/07/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.15%

0%

13.15%

172,796,483

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0034330679

N/A

22,730,931

N/A

13.15%
         
         

SUBTOTAL 8. A

22,730,931

13.15%
 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A
         
         
   

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

N/A

N/A
 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A
           
           
     

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

N/A

N/A
 
                   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

  

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

      

Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited

      

Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited

      

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

      

Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited

      

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

13.15%

0%

13.15%
       

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

      

Merian Global Investors Limited

      

Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited

      

Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited

      

Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited

      

Merian Global Investors (UK) Limited

      

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A
   

11. Additional informationxvi
 

Contact : Claire Rodway

Telephone Number : 0203 817 1441

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

3rd July 2020

