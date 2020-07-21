BCS Introduces Purpose-Built, Critical Infrastructure, Managed Maintenance Service

BCS CriticalCare™ Is Mobile Adaptation of BCS’s Leading Data Center Operations Model

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#criticalfacilities–BCS, one of the nation’s fastest growing data center operations providers, is announcing the introduction of BCS CriticalCare™ in response to growing demand for a mobile version of the company’s current 24/7 onsite data center facility management solutions.

CriticalCare leverages core elements of BCS’s fully integrated, single-source, self-performance data center operations model. Currently BCS operates and protects the critical infrastructure for some of the nation’s largest financial technology companies, colocation providers and banking institutions.

The new service comprises BCS technicians, the BCS operations playbook, plus BCS’s computerized maintenance management system, CriticalWorks™, to plan, schedule and complete the maintenance required to run a host of critical infrastructures in a mobile, on-demand or scheduled basis. CriticalCare is further differentiated by an option to use the BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC), which provides a 24/7 manned remote monitoring, command, control and communications capability.

“Customers are seeking new and different approaches to business continuity planning, staff augmentation, lights-out operation, edge data center deployments, and other operations that may not need 24/7 onsite staff but require the same discipline, sense of urgency and support programs,” said BCS CEO, Danny Crocker. “Simply put, CriticalCare is an agile, mobile deployment of our people, processes and technologies that fills a gap in the market and a growing set of data center owner needs.”

The tiered program is designed to service the equipment that supports mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) critical infrastructure, including cooling, primary and backup power, life-safety systems and monitoring controls. It features staff augmentation, remote monitoring, preventive and predictive maintenance, break-fix and an emergency response capability.

“Our managed maintenance service is a mobile operations and protection model using the same expertise, rigor and discipline we’ve become known for,” said BCS VP Corporate Technical Services John Hevey. “CriticalCare gives owners and operators a set of tools that helps them operate safely, more reliably and at maximum operational efficiency.”

BCS currently employs data center operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts across the United States. In March 2020 BCS announced signing a master service agreement with California-based Landmark Dividend LLC to operate and manage Landmark-owned critical infrastructure worldwide.

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™, BCS CriticalCare™ and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

