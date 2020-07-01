Belmont Announces Interim Filings Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV: BEA)(Frankfurt:L3L2) (“Belmont”), (or the “Company”) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its interim financial statements, including the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for its first quarter ending April 30, 2020.

On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has enacted BC Instrument 51-517, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BCI 51-517”).

The Company will be relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belmont will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-517 with respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file quarterly financial statements for the period ended April 30, 2020 (the “Financial Statements”) within 60 days of the Company’s quarter ending as required by section 4.4 of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the “Certificates” and together with the Financial Statements, the “Interim Filings”) pursuant to National Instrument 51-102.

The Company continues to work diligently and expeditiously to file the April 30, 2020 Interim Filings on or before August 13, 2020 (+45 days from June 29, 2020). In the interim, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases and filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “BEA”. The Company is systematically exploring and acquiring gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“George Sookochoff”

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

