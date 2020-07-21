Berkshire Grey Expands Into Europe With Appointment of Neil Berry as SVP and GM, EMEA

Veteran start up and SaaS enterprise software executive to open new EMEA headquarters to support current customers and further growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommercefulfillment–Berkshire Grey (www.berkshiregrey.com), a robotics and AI company developing retail, ecommerce, and logistics fulfillment automation for global companies, today announced the appointment of Neil Berry as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. Reporting to BG President and COO Steve Johnson, Berry will lead Berkshire Grey’s European expansion strategy, to meet the growing needs of the company’s global customers while capturing the significant market opportunity offered in EMEA. Berry will open an office and headquarters location in Europe and build a distributed team spanning the region.

Previously, Berry served as SVP & GM of Intelex, a global enterprise software company, where he started and grew the EMEA operations, driving over 400% growth. Industrial Scientific acquired Intelex for $570M in June 2019. Berry has more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership positions for global organizations. His role in starting and growing large-scale EMEA operations has created significant enterprise valuations in the software and technology industries, for companies including Apropos Technology (IPO), Metastorm (acquired by OpenText), Ooyala (Acquired by Telstra) and Comcast.

“In Europe, we’re seeing a huge surge in retail and ecommerce growth, with demand for technology-driven efficiencies to stay competitive,” said Berry. “Berkshire Grey is at the forefront of this shift with our holistic approach to industrial robotic automation. I am excited to join such a market-leading and innovative team to bring this transformational approach to more customers throughout EMEA.”

“Neil has an unmatched track-record in European expansion, particularly building and managing extraordinary teams,” said Steve Johnson, president and COO of Berkshire Grey. “We’re looking forward to him putting his stamp on our EMEA operations and scaling rapidly to capitalize on our enormous opportunity there.”

Berkshire Grey customers are using intelligent robotic solutions to automate fulfillment tasks never before performed by machines and are doing so at scale. Berkshire Grey solutions enable the robotic picking, packing, and sorting of individual items, inner packs, cases, and parcels for ecommerce, retail replenishment, and logistics. By inventing and integrating multiple technologies in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, sensing, gripping, and robotics, Berkshire Grey’s solutions efficiently process the broadest assortment of products, packages, and parcels—all while continuously improving speed and quality through autonomous learning. Berkshire Grey’s customers have optimized picking labor costs, overcome worker shortage constraints, and seen improvements in throughput ranging from 25% to 50%.

