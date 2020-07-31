BitDeer.com Announces the Return of the S19 Pro & S19 Plans

SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – BitDeer.com, the world’s leading computing power-sharing platform, has announced the return of the S19 Pro and S19’s 360-day Accelerator Mode Plan. The S19 series is one of the most advanced ASIC Miners on the market which introduced major gains in energy efficiency and computing power. The hardware was released in March of this year.

BitDeer.com is launching an Accelerator Mode Plan allowing users to obtain computing power at a competitive low market price enabling break-even results quicker than competing computing power sharing solutions. BitDeer is capable of achieving this by lowering their own margins as a goodwill action back to the user-base. Users will only need to provide the maintenance and electricity cost such as other plans, and should begin to see their mining outputs produce results immediately. The plan also allows for flexibility in a volatile economy to allow users more choice on how they decide to deploy their budgets on mining.

Under the Accelerator Mode Plan, the platform has zero initial profits and subsidies. For example, when the accumulated mining revenue minus the paid electricity fee is less than the computing power cost, users receive the net mining outputs during this period. The classic plans have a higher potential for larger mining outputs for long-term customers, while this new plan gives options to miners who are looking for quicker mining outputs, giving customers more flexibility to accumulate during volatile market conditions. BitDeer’s Accelerator Mode Plan is suitable for both the mining machine model and the package price.

The mining ability of the S19 Pro and S19 are stronger than other mining machines in the market. BitDeer.com’s S19 series mining machines are the largest mining machine models, with the strongest energy efficiency ratio, the lowest proportion of electricity costs, and strong ability to leverage risk. This high quality standard is entirely in line with BitDeer’s philosophy to make better mining machines in the future.

At present, S17 series mining machines are more commonly used in the market, while S19 Pro and S19 are scarce models and are highly sought after. For more information on BitDeer.com, their computing power, and their initiatives, please visit the official website.

About BitDeer

BitDeer is the world’s leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

