Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $2.56 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 24% increase over the $2.07 million earned the previous quarter, and a 7% decrease compared to the $2.75 million earned the second quarter of 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.77, an increase of $0.14 as compared to $0.63 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of $0.06 as compared to $0.83 earned for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter 2020 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 10.16% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.

The earnings increase compared to the most recent quarter reflects record level mortgage banking activity, with gain on sale of loans increasing over 250%, and net interest income increasing by 15%. Net interest income for the quarter was boosted by Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees and increased earning assets driven by the funding of PPP loans, deposit of PPP and other stimulus funds, and other deposit growth. The revenue growth realized was substantially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in the valuation allowance against the company’s originated mortgage servicing rights asset.

The decrease in earnings compared to the second quarter of last year reflects a $2.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses, and a 13% increase in salaries and benefits. Despite the large provision increase and growth in compensation costs, the decline in earnings was held to just 7%, thanks to a 16% increase in net interest income and a 34% increase in non-interest income. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year second quarter reflects the overall balance sheet growth and PPP fees mentioned earlier in this release, and the increase in non-interest income reflects the dramatic increase in mortgage banking activity. The provision for loan losses was increased primarily due to uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the effect it may have on future credit losses. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects variable compensation tied to the mortgage banking activity.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company reported net income of $4.64 million, a 21% increase over the $3.83 million reported for the first half of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2020 increased by 21% to $1.40 compared to $1.16 for the first half of 2019. The results for the first half of the prior year included a $1.34 million after-tax charge for non-recurring acquisition and transition related expenses, reducing EPS by $0.41 for that period. If those charges were excluded, EPS would have decreased by $0.17, or 15%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the first half of 2019. The Company’s results for the first six-months of 2020 produced a return on average assets of 0.90% and a return on average equity of 9.19%.

Total assets of the company increased by $137.2 million, or 14%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $963.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Total gross loans increased by $74.1 million, or 12%, and total investment securities increased $64.2 million, or 27%, during the first six months of 2020. Total Deposits increased by $109.5 million, or 13%, to $939.1 million compared to $829.6 million at the end of 2019.

“In light of the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has presented, we’re pleased with the financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and we are extremely proud of how our employees have responded to the crisis,” said Todd James, the company’s Chairman and CEO. “Despite the fear and anxiety this pandemic may be causing in their personal lives, our officers and staff have stepped up to make sure we continued to deliver superior service and products that our customers have come to expect. Our Business Banking team originated about 800 PPP loans totaling $82 million, learning the program themselves and educating and coaching our customers about it at the same time. Our mortgage origination team has been working tirelessly to help our customers take advantage of record low mortgage rates. Our tellers, in-branch staff, customer service team and support staff have been on the front-line of this pandemic from the start, making sure we stayed open and that essential financial services remained available to our customers,” he added.

In addition to participating in the PPP, Blackhawk has provided payment relief to borrowers negatively affected by the pandemic. The relief modifications included three month payment deferrals, three or six-month interest-only payments, forbearance agreements and other relief. The first table below summarize Blackhawk’s exposure to Industries impacted the most by COVID-19. The second schedule summarizes remaining exposure. Both tables include the company’s outstanding balance, balance of loans by modification type, total balance of loans modified and the percent of loans modified within each industry. The balances in these tables exclude loans originated under PPP, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA:

Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance Payment Deferral Interest Only Other Total Modified Percent of Portfolio Modified High Risk Industries: (balances in thousands) Hospitality and Food Service 27,540 8,766 9,578 — 18,344 67 % Arts Entertainment & Recreation 4,363 219 1,101 — 1,320 30 % Healthcare and Social Assistance 50,855 3,176 6,342 — 9,518 19 % Other Services (except public admin) 16,164 7,809 1,702 — 9,511 59 % Real Estate Rental and Leasing 121,187 5,761 3,687 — 9,448 8 % Retail Trade 43,896 261 3,444 — 3,705 8 % Total High Risk 264,005 25,992 25,854 — 51,846 20 %

Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance Payment Deferral Interest Only Other Total Modified Percent of Portfolio Modified Other Industries and Consumer: (balances in thousands) Construction 33,956 255 387 — 642 2 % Manufacturing 109,364 1,744 1,829 — 3,572 3 % Other Industries 93,981 2,889 5,106 200 8,195 9 % Consumer, Mortgage and Other 110,230 — — 4,464 4,464 4 % Total Other 347,531 4,888 7,322 4,664 16,873 5 % Total Outstanding (excl. PPP) 611,536 30,880 33,176 4,664 68,719 11 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $9.87 million, increasing $1.26 million, or 15%, from $8.62 million the previous quarter and up $1.40 million, or 17%, from the second quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 3.88% for the second quarter of last year. The increase in net interest income compared to both the previous quarter and second quarter of last year is driven by the overall increase in earning assets, which includes the effect of PPP, and other pandemic stimulus, and the recognition of $522,000 of PPP loan fees. While the increase in overall earning assets, which was driven by the PPP and other pandemic stimulus that has incrementally increased net interest income, the net margin on the assets added is very thin, with PPP loans earning 1% and the remaining liquidity being deployed in the investment portfolio, where yields are historically low. Excluding the PPP fees recognized during the second quarter, the net interest margin would have decreased three basis points to 3.96% compared to 3.83% in the most recent quarter, despite the margin pressure from the drastic rate drops earlier in the year. The company was able to significantly lower funding costs during the second quarter to mitigate the impact of the drop-in rates. The Company has received approximately $3.2 million in net PPP fees and will recognize those fees based on the estimated average life of the PPP loans, which assumes the majority of PPP loans will be repaid through the loan forgiveness process within a year to 18 months from origination.

Average total loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, equaled $701.1 million, a $72.3 million, or 12% increase over the previous quarter, and a $99.9 million, or 17%, increase over the same quarter a year ago. The average total loans for the second quarter of 2020 included $63 million average balance of PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, average total loans increased by $9.2 million, or less than 2%, over the most recent quarter, and increased by $36.8 million, or 6% over the total average loans for second quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, equaled $918.8 million, a $77.4 million, or 9% increase over the previous quarter, and a $91.0 million, or 11% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The increase in average total deposits included PPP funds deposited by borrowers, other stimulus money received by customers and other deposit growth. Additionally, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by thirty-seven basis points to 0.44%, compared to 0.81% the quarter before, and by fifty-nine basis points compared to 1.03% the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $2.2 million, or 14%, to $18.5 million as compared to $16.3 million for the first half of 2019. The net interest margin for the first half of 2020 increased by two basis points to 3.92% compared to 3.90% for the first half of 2019. Average total loans for the first half of 2020 were $664.9 million, an increase of $82.2 million, or 12%, as compared to $582.7 million for the first half of 2019. Average total deposits for the first-half of 2020 were $880.1 million, an increase of $84.0 million, or 11%, as compared to $796.1 million for the first half of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $2.51 million, as compared to $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $180,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The provision for the first-half 2020 increased to $3.3 million compared to $450,000 for the first-half of 2019. The increased provision reflects deterioration in economic conditions and uncertainty related to the impact COVID-19 may have on future loan losses. Net charge-offs during the second quarter equaled $563,000, bringing the total up to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2020.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $11.6 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $13.4 million as of March 31, 2020, and $7.6 million at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 1.05%, as compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2020, and 0.79% at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.43% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2020, and 1.24% as of June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020 is just over 1.6%. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 93.6% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 61.4% at March 31, 2020, and 106.1% at June 30, 2019.

Management expects loan losses to increase in future quarters as the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis works its way through the economy. Overall delinquency rates and non-performing asset levels have not increased; however, many customers have taken advantage of PPP, other stimulus programs, and the loan modifications we provided. Management expects to continue building the allowance for loan losses in the second half of the year and continue being proactive with borrowers to ensure credit issues are identified and addressed as early as possible, improving the overall probability of repayment.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $4.85 million, a $1.65 million increase compared to $3.20 million the prior quarter, and a $1.22 million increase over the $3.63 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven by mortgage banking activity, with gain on sale of loans increasing by $2.3 million and $2.2 million compared to the most recent quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The large increase in gain on sale of loans for the quarter was offset by a $499,000 and $560,000 decrease in net loan servicing income compared to the most recent quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. This decrease in loan servicing income reflects $482,000 increase in the valuation allowance against the company’s originated mortgage servicing rights asset. In addition, deposit service charge revenue decreased by $287,000, or 32%, compared to the most recent quarter and by $275,000, or 31%, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the first half of 2020 increased $1.74 million, or 26%, to $8.4 million as compared to $6.6 million for the first half of 2019, including a $2.5 million increase in gain on sale of loans. This increase was offset by $186,000, or 11%, decrease in deposit service charges and a $622,000, or 182%, decrease in loan servicing income.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $8.95 million, increasing by $462,000, or 5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and increasing by $577,000, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increases compared to the most recent quarter and to the second quarter of 2019 were due to increased salaries and benefits, reflecting variable compensation related to the high level of mortgage loan originations.

Operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, totaled $17.7 million, a $113,000, or less than 1%, increase over the first half of 2019. The 2019 results included $1.83 million of nonrecurring acquisition related expenses. Excluding these expenses, operating expenses would have increased by $1.94 million, or 12%, over the first half of last year. The increase reflects operating the three acquired locations for the full six months, versus only four months in the first half of 2019, and the increased variable compensation related to the mortgage banking activity.

Outlook

The outlook for Blackhawk as well as the entire banking industry is clouded by uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Blackhawk expects to see elevated credit losses in future quarters as the economic impact of the crisis plays out, and will be taking steps to increase revenue, implement government stimulus programs and work with credit customers to offset and mitigate losses to the extent possible. Management believes the Company’s financial position is strong and it has ample resources to withstand a potentially severe and protracted recession. In addition to responding to this crisis, Blackhawk will continue to pursue creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisitions. Ability to grow or maintain profitability may be affected by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company’s footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words “believes,” “expects,” “likely”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company’s markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of “critical accounting policies”; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 14,527 $ 12,320 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 20,720 20,761 Total cash and cash equivalents 35,247 33,081 Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 4,526 6,325 Equity securities at fair value 2,469 2,365 Securities available-for-sale 299,257 235,083 Loans held for sale 15,234 6,540 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,150 742 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $10,102 and $7,941 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 682,647 619,359 Premises and equipment, net 20,484 21,025 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,232 12,455 Mortgage servicing rights 3,088 3,106 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 10,977 11,118 Other assets 12,786 12,662 Total assets $ 1,101,097 $ 963,861 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 209,896 $ 155,978 Interest-bearing 729,170 673,631 Total deposits 939,066 829,609 Short-term borrowings – – Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 13,611 14,000 Other borrowings 29,000 10,000 Other liabilities 9,758 7,773 Total liabilities 996,590 866,537 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,434,848 and 3,399,803 shares issued as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 34,313 33,989 Retained earnings 64,203 60,295 Treasury stock, 106,364 and 105,185 shares at cost as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (1,440 ) (1,408 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,397 4,414 Total stockholders’ equity 104,507 97,324 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,101,097 $ 963,861

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 16,691 $ 15,585 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 3,123 3,003 Tax-exempt 695 900 Interest on other financial institutions 202 288 Total interest income 20,711 19,776 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,816 2,920 Interest on short-term borrowings 1 – Interest on subordinated debentures 98 130 Interest on senior secured term note 267 253 Interest on other 41 203 Total interest expense 2,223 3,506 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 18,488 16,270 Provision for loan losses 3,270 450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,218 15,820 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,507 1,693 Net gain on sale of loans 4,097 1,621 Net loan servicing income (280 ) 342 Debit card interchange fees 1,757 1,616 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 107 305 Net other gains (losses) 6 94 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 159 157 Change in value of equity securities 60 40 Other 935 737 Total noninterest income 8,348 6,605 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,512 9,426 Occupancy and equipment 2,156 1,992 Data processing 1,071 2,398 Debit card processing and issuance 791 723 Advertising and marketing 135 249 Amortization of core deposit intangible 223 159 Professional fees 772 972 Office Supplies 178 175 Telephone 299 246 Other 1,601 1,285 Total noninterest expenses 17,738 17,625 Income before income taxes 5,828 4,800 Provision for income taxes 1,191 967 Net income $ 4,637 $ 3,833 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.40 $ 1.16 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.40 1.16 Dividends Per Common Share 0.22 0.20 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.92 % 3.90 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 65.89 % 77.47 % Return on Assets 0.90 % 0.84 % Return on Common Equity 9.19 % 8.91 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis (“TE”). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,658 $ 8,033 $ 8,284 $ 8,580 $ 8,043 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,618 1,505 1,496 1,591 1,659 Tax-exempt 371 323 331 356 451 Interest on other financial institutions 40 162 107 133 130 Total interest income 10,687 10,023 10,218 10,660 10,283 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 639 1,177 1,400 1,485 1,458 Interest on subordinated debentures 45 53 58 61 65 Interest on senior secured term note 111 156 165 173 186 Interest on other borrowings 19 22 24 97 98 Total interest expense 814 1,408 1,647 1,816 1,807 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 9,873 8,615 8,571 8,844 8,476 Provision for loan losses 2,505 765 980 580 180 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,368 7,850 7,591 8,264 8,296 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 610 897 1,002 1,019 885 Net gain on sale of loans 3,192 905 1,257 1,333 1,040 Net loan servicing income (389 ) 110 119 (91 ) 171 Debit card interchange fees 924 832 876 910 827 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 8 99 – 866 146 Net other gains (losses) 6 – (87 ) 81 94 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 74 85 75 74 74 Other 425 273 632 455 390 Total noninterest income 4,850 3,201 3,874 4,647 3,627 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,477 5,035 4,964 4,992 4,841 Occupancy and equipment 1,074 1,083 1,038 1,085 1,000 Data processing 561 510 520 657 571 Debit card processing and issuance 394 397 449 402 389 Advertising and marketing 38 97 101 100 142 Amortization of intangibles 107 115 119 119 119 Professional fees 405 367 300 387 393 Office Supplies 88 90 118 112 89 Telephone 149 150 153 137 130 Other 659 646 730 505 701 Total noninterest expenses 8,952 8,490 8,492 8,496 8,375 Income before income taxes 3,266 2,561 2,973 4,415 3,548 Provision for income taxes 704 487 621 996 794 Net income $ 2,562 $ 2,074 $ 2,352 $ 3,419 $ 2,754 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.77 $ 0.63 $ 0.71 $ 1.03 $ 0.83 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.77 0.63 0.71 1.03 0.83 Dividends Per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.99 % 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.93 % 3.88 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 60.43 % 71.89 % 67.25 % 67.19 % 69.77 % Return on Assets 0.96 % 0.85 % 0.97 % 1.40 % 1.15 % Return on Common Equity 10.16 % 8.31 % 9.60 % 14.25 % 12.54 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis (“TE”). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 14,527 $ 15,240 $ 12,320 $ 18,778 $ 17,364 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 25,246 6,775 27,086 22,478 16,442 Securities 301,726 265,165 237,448 232,165 256,262 Net loans/leases 697,881 626,797 625,899 640,576 616,925 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,232 12,340 12,455 12,575 12,649 Other assets 49,485 50,688 48,653 49,786 49,829 Total assets $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861 $ 976,358 $ 969,471 Deposits $ 939,066 $ 843,061 $ 829,609 $ 843,703 $ 837,319 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 13,611 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Borrowings 29,000 10,000 10,035 10,042 13,992 Other liabilities 9,758 6,083 7,738 7,516 6,614 Stockholders’ equity 104,507 98,706 97,324 95,942 92,391 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861 $ 976,358 $ 969,471

ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Non-accrual loans $ 8,427 $ 9,680 $ 10,642 $ 5,524 $ 3,712 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more – 845 – 104 272 Troubled debt restructures – accruing 2,361 2,770 2,866 3,163 3,321 Total nonperforming loans $ 10,788 $ 13,295 $ 13,508 $ 8,791 $ 7,305 Other real estate owned 762 123 54 319 307 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,550 $ 13,418 $ 13,562 $ 9,110 $ 7,612 Total loans $ 707,983 $ 634,957 $ 633,840 $ 648,900 $ 624,674 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 697,881 $ 626,797 $ 625,899 $ 640,576 $ 616,925 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.93 % 0.79 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.52 % 2.09 % 2.13 % 1.35 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.43 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 93.6 % 61.4 % 58.8 % 94.7 % 106.1 %

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 Provision 2,505 765 980 580 180 Loans charged off 639 633 1,463 52 11 Loan recoveries 76 87 100 47 35 Net charge-offs 563 546 1,363 5 (24 ) Ending Balance $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands – unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 17,056 $ 40 0.95 % $ 37,668 $ 162 1.74 % $ 21,250 $ 130 2.48 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 241,831 1,618 2.69 % 204,526 1,505 2.96 % 212,708 1,659 3.13 % Tax-exempt investment securities 46,443 371 4.13 % 40,876 323 4.09 % 54,193 451 4.33 % Total Investment securities 288,274 1,989 2.92 % 245,402 1,828 3.15 % 266,901 2,110 3.37 % Loans 701,080 8,658 4.97 % 628,802 8,033 5.14 % 601,234 8,043 5.37 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,006,410 $ 10,687 4.31 % $ 911,872 $ 10,023 4.46 % $ 889,385 $ 10,283 4.70 % Allowance for loan losses (8,769 ) (8,015 ) (7,645 ) Cash and due from banks 15,232 15,623 15,165 Other assets 58,475 58,984 59,805 Total Assets $ 1,071,348 $ 978,464 $ 956,710 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 298,831 $ 157 0.21 % $ 270,849 $ 334 0.50 % $ 258,866 $ 408 0.63 % Savings and money market deposits 305,966 105 0.14 % 282,113 362 0.52 % 289,097 535 0.74 % Time deposits 101,808 377 1.49 % 113,865 481 1.70 % 118,383 515 1.75 % Total interest bearing deposits 706,605 639 0.36 % 666,827 1,177 0.71 % 666,346 1,458 0.88 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 45 3.53 % 5,155 53 4.15 % 5,155 65 5.03 % Borrowings 39,436 130 1.32 % 24,601 178 2.91 % 29,596 284 3.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 751,196 $ 814 0.44 % $ 696,583 $ 1,408 0.81 % $ 701,097 $ 1,807 1.03 % Interest Rate Spread 3.87 % 3.65 % 3.67 % Noninterest checking accounts 212,196 174,607 161,461 Other liabilities 6,570 6,868 6,055 Total liabilities 969,962 878,058 868,613 Total Stockholders’ equity 101,386 100,406 88,097 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,071,348 $ 978,464 $ 956,710 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 9,873 3.99 % $ 8,615 3.83 % $ 8,476 3.88 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 27,362 $ 202 1.48 % $ 24,178 $ 288 2.42 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 223,178 3,123 2.81 % 190,021 3,003 3.19 % Tax-exempt investment securities 43,659 695 4.11 % 58,095 900 4.03 % Total Investment securities 266,837 3,818 3.03 % 248,116 3,903 3.38 % Loans 664,941 16,691 5.05 % 582,684 15,585 5.39 % Total Earning Assets $ 959,140 $ 20,711 4.38 % $ 854,978 $ 19,776 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (8,392 ) (7,546 ) Cash and due from banks 15,427 15,862 Other assets 58,696 55,917 Total Assets $ 1,024,871 $ 919,211 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 284,840 $ 491 0.35 % $ 251,246 $ 723 0.58 % Savings and money market deposits 294,040 467 0.32 % 278,135 1,177 0.85 % Time deposits 107,837 858 1.60 % 114,893 1,021 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 686,717 1,816 0.53 % 644,274 2,921 0.91 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 98 3.81 % 5,155 130 5.07 % Borrowings 32,018 308 1.93 % 25,644 456 3.59 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 723,890 $ 2,222 0.62 % $ 675,073 $ 3,507 1.05 % Interest Rate Spread 3.76 % 3.68 % Noninterest checking accounts 193,372 151,833 Other liabilities 6,715 5,534 Total liabilities 923,977 832,440 Total Stockholders’ equity 100,894 86,771 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,024,871 $ 919,211 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 18,489 3.92 % $ 16,269 3.90 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

