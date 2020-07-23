Boenning & Scattergood Deepens Commitment to Bank and Thrift Sector with Addition of Joseph Plevelich, CFA®, Director and Senior Research Analyst

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., a leading independent securities, wealth management, and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Joseph Plevelich, CFA®, has joined its Equity Research team as Director and Senior Research Analyst covering banks and thrifts at its headquarters in West Conshohocken, PA. This addition broadens the firm’s domain expertise in providing sell-side equity research to individual, institutional, and corporate clients and leverages ongoing relationships throughout the Equity Capital Markets team.

Mr. Plevelich brings to the firm more than 16 years of experience in securities research and analysis and will be responsible for continuing to grow Boenning & Scattergood’s research coverage universe. He joins an established team of analysts and will be instrumental in expanding the firm’s coverage of community banks.

“ We are very excited to welcome Joe to the Boenning & Scattergood family,” stated Ryan M. Connors, Director of Research at Boenning & Scattergood. “ His extensive experience in following the banking sector will enable us to build upon our strong bank and thrift franchise, and we look forward to clients being able to benefit from his expertise and insight.”

Mr. Plevelich joins Boenning & Scattergood from Schneider Capital Management, where he served as Senior Vice President for the last 16 years and was responsible for conducting buy-side research in the financial services, real estate, and energy sectors. During this time, he was also lead analyst for 30 portfolio companies. Mr. Plevelich has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Series 86 and 87 licenses, and he is a CFA® charterholder.

“ We’re very pleased to announce Joe’s addition to the team,” added Andrew Maddaloni, Managing Director of Equities and Asset Management at Boenning & Scattergood. “ Joe’s hiring is another example of Boenning & Scattergood strengthening its leadership position in bank and thrift sell-side equity research and will be instrumental in delivering the industry coverage our clients have come to expect.”

