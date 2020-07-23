BPM Expands in Southern California: Announces Strategic Combination with WMM CPAs

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announces its expansion in Orange County by combining with Irvine-based Warnick, Maestas & Maroney (WMM), An Accountancy Corporation effective August 1, 2020.

Led by partners Robert Warnick, Ronald Maestas and Martin Maroney, the WMM team offers a wide range of services to individual and business clients, including tax consulting and compliance services, estate and succession planning, financial statement services, mergers and acquisitions assistance and other high quality professional accounting services.

“We could not be happier to join a firm that prioritizes clients’ needs and simultaneously emphasizes the growth and development of its people,” said Maestas. “These are the same key principles we have followed since our firm’s inception.”

This is BPM’s second business combination in the Orange County market, strengthening the Firm’s footprint in Southern California.

“This combination represents a perfect fit for BPM,” added David Jorgenson, Partner-in-Charge of BPM’s current Orange County Office. “The blend of expertise across both firms will further expand our capabilities and deliver maximum impact on our clients’ success.” Jorgenson joined BPM under Kramer & Olsen when the two firms combined in 2018.

BPM’s new Chief Operating Officer, Scharrell Jackson, who joined the Firm in March reinforces the Firm’s commitment to a geographic footprint in Southern California. A prominent Orange County business professional, Jackson has more than 35 years of operations, accounting and finance experience in a variety of industries. Her tenure in business growth and scalability in the accounting profession continues to drive BPM’s expansion in California and across the West Coast.

“We are excited to bolster our brand within the Orange County market with such an amazing group of professionals who are committed to our vision and goals,” said Jackson. “In the thriving Southern California region, our ability to expand our capabilities is a decided benefit to both our clients and colleagues.”

Recently ranked by Forbes as one of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms, BPM continually strengthens its professional and client service teams with talented individuals who bring deep expertise to the table.

“Our strategic plan is focused on expanding our presence in target markets and geographies from Seattle to San Diego,” added BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “Our growth in Orange County coupled with Scharrell’s excellent forward-thinking mindset allows us to bring this vision to life. It has been a challenging year for our clients and colleagues – we are thrilled about this expansion and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead in the coming months, as we continue to focus on our colleagues, clients and communities.”

Founded in 1986, BPM ranks as number 16amongst the Fastest Growing Firms in the U.S. reported by Accounting Today.

