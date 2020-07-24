California Senator Ben Hueso Pays A Visit to TPT GLOBAL TECH’s “QuikLAB” Manufacturing Facility in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. (“TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech”) (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that California State Senator, for the 40th District, Ben Hueso, visited the QuikLab™ Rapid COVID-19 Testing labs manufacturing facility in San Diego. With the Senator were Stephen Thomas, CEO, Rick Eberhardt, EVP and Mario Scade. The group discussed several ways in which the company’s Mobile Turnkey Covid 19 Quiklab could help the State of California Municipalities, Schools and State-run organizations fight the battle against Covid 19. Senator Hueso also receive demo of the company’s SaniQuik sanitizing unit. Upon entrance, The SaniQuik first scans for Fever, then for 15 seconds fogs (FDA APPROVED) and eliminates 99.9% of topical viruses and bacteria. The fog is a powerful weapon against germs and 100 percent safe to humans, chemical free, non-toxic, all-natural Bio friendly and FDA approved for sanitations.

“It was a pleasure having Senator Hueso visit our manufacturing facility, it was also great having someone from the State of California’s Covid 19 Task force finally see what TPT has created to help fight this virus.”. said Stephen Thomas, CEO.

