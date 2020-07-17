Canon Medical Introduces New Configuration of Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition – A Comprehensive Cardiac CT Solution Powered by Artificial Intelligence

New System Rounds Out CT Portfolio that Provides Clinicians with Innovative Cardiac Capabilities

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To meet the growing cardiovascular imaging needs of healthcare systems, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. is introducing a new configuration of the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition – the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP – a complete CT solution with proven cardiovascular capabilities. The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP was designed for the evolving needs of structural and coronary imaging, enabling consistent, high-quality studies through its AI-powered wide-area CT.

The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP enhances Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative imaging tools which deliver clarity and confidence across the patient care cycle. Collaborative imaging provides a complete, integrated solution that helps medical practitioners address cardiovascular disease at every stage in the process — from evaluation to treatment, offering a wide range of features for complete cardiac care, including innovative CT technologies such as:

Improved diagnostic confidence across patients with one-beat, whole-heart acquisition and Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR), which enables clinicians to obtain sharp, clear and distinct images.

with one-beat, whole-heart acquisition and Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR), which enables clinicians to obtain sharp, clear and distinct images. Enhanced workflow capabilities because of automated tools from acquisition through analysis such as SURE Cardio and Vitrea Advanced Visualization, which can help clinicians manage their new increase in patient volume, and also deliver proven consistency in high image quality.

because of automated tools from acquisition through analysis such as Cardio and Vitrea Advanced Visualization, which can help clinicians manage their new increase in patient volume, and also deliver proven consistency in high image quality. A lower total cost of ownership with a small footprint (204 square feet) that can fit into most existing CT rooms, unique scalability to fit varying technology needs and Power Save Mode improvements that enable the Aquilion ONE GENESIS / SP to require less cost to operate.

with a small footprint (204 square feet) that can fit into most existing CT rooms, unique scalability to fit varying technology needs and Power Save Mode improvements that enable the Aquilion ONE GENESIS / SP to require less cost to operate. Patient-centric enhancements to help improve safety, comfort and access, including a wide bore (78 cm) and wide (47 cm) and low (33 cm) couch.

“Due to expanding applications of CT for structural heart procedures and coronary imaging, healthcare providers are growing their cardiac CT programs. At Canon Medical, we are committed to providing technologies that help clinicians keep pace with these evolving clinical pathways,” said Erin Angel, managing director, CT Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Canon Medical’s CT product line, including the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP, is designed to offer complete cardiac capabilities. The platform was designed to be intuitive, making the acquisition of high quality images easy and reliable across the full spectrum of patients and clinical scenarios.”

Canon Medical is showcasing the all-new Aquilion ONE / GENESIS SP and its full suite of innovative cardiac capabilities for high-quality routine cardiac imaging at this year’s virtual Society of Cardiac Computed Tomography (SCCT) annual meeting. To join us at our booth, visit: https://us.medical.canon/go/PR_7-2020_GENESIS_SP.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Aquilion and Made for life are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems.

