CDB Global Sciences Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / CBD Global Sciences Inc. (CSE:CBDN) (the “Company“) is providing a bi-weekly default status report (the “Default Status Report“) in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“).

On June 5, 2020, the Company announced (the “Default Announcement“) that, for the reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings“) would not be completed by the prescribed filing deadline.

As a result of these delays and as further disclosed in the Company’s press release dated June 18, 2020, the Company proactively applied to its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC“), for a management cease trade order (“MCTO“), and the ASC granted the MCTO to the Company. The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company’s board of directors and its management confirms that they are working expeditiously to meet the Company’s filing obligations and the Company continues to expect to file the Annual Filings on or about July 15, 2020.

As required by the alternative information guidelines specified by NP 12-203, the Company reports that since the Default Announcement and further press releases there have not been any changes to the information set out in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor nor any failure by the Company to fulfill its intentions as stated therein with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines, and there are no additional defaults or anticipated defaults subsequent to the disclosure therein, other than the delay in filing the Annual Filings. Further, there is no additional material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed and there are no insolvency proceedings against the Company as of the date of this Default Status Report.

Until the Annual Filings have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR. To the extent applicable, the Company is scheduled to file its next default status report in two weeks from the date hereof.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals and CBD hydration products. CBD Global’s hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients that is NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (303) 919-2913, info@cbdglobalsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

