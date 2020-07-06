CDB Global Sciences Inc. Provides Update on the Filings of Its Q1 Financial Statements and MD&A

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / CBD Global Sciences Inc. (CSE:CBDN) (the “Company“) announces that, pursuant to the exemption provided in Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 –Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements published on March 23, 2020 and the equivalent substantively harmonized temporary exemptions in other jurisdictions (collectively, the “Filing Relief“), the Company will further postpone the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (together, the “Interim Documents“). According to the Filing Relief, a person or company required to make certain filings during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable to make the filing.

The Company now expects to file its Interim Documents on or before July 15, 2020. Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since June 1, 2020, the date of the Company’s last news release announcing the delay in filing of the Interim Documents.

Until the Company has filed the required Interim Documents, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals and CBD hydration products. CBD Global’s hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients that is NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (303) 919-2913, info@cbdglobalsciences.com.

