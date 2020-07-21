Celebrating a Family Law Pioneer at Hoover Krepelka, LLP in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / On July 23, 2020, with family, friends and colleagues, Robert L. Hoover will celebrate 60 years of family law practice in Santa Clara County as the Founding Partner of Hoover Krepelka, LLP.

Born impoverished in 1931 and orphaned at fourteen, Bob enlisted and served in the United States Air Force in 1950 and was deputized by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department in 1957. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1956 and Santa Clara University, School of Law, in 1959. Thereafter, he promptly commenced practice in the nascent, fluid and at times chaotic law of marital dissolution.

Over the span of six decades, Bob educated and advocated for thousands of divorcing spouses during times of crisis and confusion. A gifted storyteller, Bob brought out the humanitarian aspect in every dissolution. He appeared before over one hundred judges, created the Judge Pro Tem system still used today, and helped establish family law as an independent, regulated and respected discipline.

“Bob’s passion and dedication to Santa Clara County family law is matched only by his immeasurable love of knowledge and unparalleled generosity towards humankind,” declares James Hoover, Esq.F, Partner at Hoover Krepelka, LLP. “Remarkably, he was as giving of his time with family and friends as he was at the office. He never brought work home.”

Bob’s empathy for clients’ stories, kindness towards colleagues, and respect for the judiciary and law successfully increased his practice such that he aggregately employed more than one hundred and fifty attorneys and staff. His firm is one of the largest, if not largest, family law firms in California.

“I have never been the smartest person in the room nor have I been the wisest,” admits Bob in his introduction of his 350 page autobiography (of his life to age 29). “I have never been the fastest or the best at any sport. In spite of a great interest in music, I have never been competent in any musical endeavor. The one thing that I have been is that I have often been the happiest person that I know. I have never been in such despair that I felt that the future did not hold great promise and that there would not be great days ahead.”

Hoover Krepelka, LLP, celebrates Bob’s 60th year in practice, which coincides with his 89th birthday on July 23. To read more about Bob, visit www.hooverkrepelka.com, or ask for a copy of his book!

