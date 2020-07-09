CG/LA Infrastructure Identifies 550+ Infrastructure Projects Critical to Stimulating the U.S. Economy and Creating Jobs

Projects cover all infrastructure sectors, have an overall investment value of ~$1 trillion, and stand to create as many as 2.4 million jobs

Firm creates interactive map that enables industry professionals and public officials to collaborate and share information to move vital infrastructure projects forward

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CG/LA Infrastructure, the global leader in infrastructure thought leadership and development, today announced the formal launch of its Blueprint 2025 Project Stimulus Map, an interactive digital platform that identifies more than 550 infrastructure projects with the potential to revive the U.S. economy through strategic investments. These projects cover all infrastructure sectors (e.g. Energy, Transportation, Water, Social, Information Technology), have an overall investment value of approximately $1 trillion, and stand to create approximately 2.4 million direct1 and indirect2 jobs.

The map was developed and refined over the last two years to enable Blueprint 2025 members – which include public and private sector leaders – to share and assess information needed to move these vital projects forward. Each project featured on the map is either through or nearly through the permitting process and could break ground in 2020. This is especially important in light of the current market environment, as robust and targeted infrastructure investment has been shown to be one of the strongest drivers of economic recovery.

“The bottom line is that we have to turn the corner, flip the switch and invest heavily in innovative infrastructure projects – unemployment is close to historic highs, and we need to create high-paying jobs while providing a big jolt to the economy,” said Norman F. Anderson, Chairman and CEO of CG/LA and Forbes contributor. “Public funds alone cannot achieve the innovative and robust levels of investment needed to jumpstart our economy. We believe it is critical to change the infrastructure investment model and get the private sector – especially pension funds – to make the investment required to transform our economy.”

Over the next three to five years, states and municipalities will operate at a 30 percent deficit as they work to recover from COVID-19-generated budget cuts, saving jobs and businesses. To address the budget shortfalls and ensure critical infrastructure projects can move forward, CG/LA is devising strategies to help effectively mobilize private investment – whether directly, through a national infrastructure bank or through state infrastructure financing, among other options. These collaborations are intended to bring speed to the design, construction and operation of U.S. infrastructure.

The only platform providing exclusive access to key U.S. infrastructure decision-makers and project owners, Blueprint 2025 is dedicated to the transformation of the domestic infrastructure market through the injection of private investment into strategic projects. The Project Stimulus Map was created and intended to support the group’s broader efforts to fuel America’s infrastructure revolution.

What follows is a breakdown of the infrastructure projects included in the map by sector:

Sector No. of Projects Cost (USD millions) No. of Direct Jobs Created3 Energy (Distribution, Hydro, Natural Gas, Renewables, Transmission, Pipelines, LNG, etc.) 110 206,216 407,416 Transportation (Airports, Bridges, Freight Rail, Highways, Urban Highways, Transit, Multimodal, Ports & Logistics, Tunnels) 375 335,489 681,683 Water (Wastewater, Water Supply, Irrigation, Stormwater) 52 47,854 74,856 Social (Hospitals) 6 13,916 61,545 Information Technology 9 7,852 14,163

About CG/LA Infrastructure

For three decades CG/LA Infrastructure has served as the foremost thought leader on global infrastructure investment and strategic project development. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CG/LA works with leading infrastructure executives, project owners, policymakers, investors, innovators, design practitioners, and risk specialists from over 30 countries across the public and private spectrum. The firm’s globally-recognized Leadership Forum series highlights leading-edge strategies and compelling infrastructure projects accelerating global mobility, sustainability, and overall social impact. For more information on CG/LA’s Leadership Forum series, Blueprint 2025 initiative, visit https://www.cg-la.com/ and follow @CGLA_Infra.

__________________________



1 Direct jobs = jobs on a project over its life.



2 Indirect jobs = jobs supporting a project, including manufacturing jobs for what goes into the project.



3 CG/LA is using a 1.9x multiplier to calculate the estimated number of indirect jobs created.

