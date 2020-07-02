Chesapeake Bank Provides Faster Payments to Customers on the RTP(R) Network

KILMARNOCK, VA and NEW YORK, NY / July 2, 2020 / Chesapeake Bank, a community bank serving central and eastern Virginia, has joined the RTP® network developed by The Clearing House. With the RTP network, Chesapeake Bank customers can now receive payments directly into their accounts with real-time receipt confirmation and instant availability, while also providing for advanced messaging capabilities.

“We are excited to offer our customers the ability to receive payments much faster and continue to support new digital innovations,” said Rick Roberts, Director of Operations at Chesapeake Bank. “The RTP network provides improved speed, reliability, and security to consumer and business payments.”

“Our customers need financial technology tools that align with their personal and business needs. Supporting real-time payments through the RTP network is an important step for us, allowing us to deliver new functionality to our customers, and improve their banking experience,” said DJ Seeterlin, Chief Information Officer at Chesapeake Bank. “We are proud to be an early adopter of the RTP network, which demonstrates our commitment to be at the forefront of technology and payments and allows Chesapeake Bank to continue the meet our customers’ needs now and in the future.”

The RTP network, provided by The Clearing House, is the first new core payments infrastructure built in the U.S. in more than 40 years and gives the banking industry a modern platform for domestic payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The system enables instant settlement and availability, so those funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds. By implementing the RTP network, Chesapeake Bank joins a growing number of financial institutions offering advanced new capabilities to their customers. The RTP network currently reaches 53% of U.S. demand deposit accounts, offers a flat pricing structure for all depository institutions regardless of size, and does not include volume discounts or have minimum volume requirements.

“The Clearing House welcomes Chesapeake Bank to the RTP network as they bring real-time payments to their customers,” said Steve Ledford, Product Executive for the RTP network at The Clearing House. “The RTP network is designed for depository institutions of all sizes and having another great financial institution like Chesapeake Bank join the RTP network is exciting as the network’s reach continues to grow.”

About Chesapeake Bank

Chesapeake Bank is headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia and operates 15 community banks in the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg and Richmond region. Founded in 1900, Chesapeake Bank is primarily a lender to small businesses and is active in each of the communities it serves. Named in 2019 by American Banker as one of the Top 200 Community Banks and a Best Bank to Work For, Chesapeake Bank employs 235 associates and encourages each one to live according to the Bank’s “It’s All About Community” approach. For more information about Chesapeake Bank, visit chesbank.com.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the RTP® network. It is the nation’s most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to banks and credit unions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

Media Contacts

Paula Milsted

Chesapeake Bank

804-435-4248

pmilsted@chesbank.com

Greg MacSweeney

The Clearing House

212-612-9282

greg.macsweeney@theclearinghouse.org

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596131/Chesapeake-Bank-Provides-Faster-Payments-to-Customers-on-the-RTPR-Network