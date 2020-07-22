Clancy Systems Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Roast Foods

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Clancy Systems, (OTC PINK:CLSI), announced today that its Subsidiary Anthea, Inc. has signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with Roast Foods a fast-growing manufacturer of a popular and healthy snack made with water lily seeds (aka Fox Nuts). Roast Food snacks are all natural, sustainably grown, low calorie, gluten free and antioxidant rich ideal for snacking smart, replacing popcorn. Our roasted water lily seeds are a good source of fiber, iron, carbohydrates, phosphorus, magnesium, protein, zinc and potassium.

The global fox nuts market size was estimated at US$25.6M in 2018 and is projected to reach over 68,000 Tons by the end of 2027 and set to grow at a volume CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. According to Hexa Research, US healthy snacks market size is expected to reach US$5.3 billion by 2025. Under this new agreement Anthea Foods, a CLSI owned company will become the exclusive distributor of all Roast Food snack items, starting with North American markets.

“Water Lily Seed is considered a health superfood that contains a rich nutritional profile of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. This relationship allows Anthea to enter the fast-growing health snack category one of the areas the company wanted to enter”, said Ms. Srilatha Namburi, CEO of Anthea Foods.

