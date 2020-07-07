CLIC Technology, Inc. (CLCI) Appoints New Management, Begins New App Development

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC PINK:CLCI) (the “Company”), announced the appointment of Rick Keller as Chief Executive Officer and director and the hiring of a new Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer as disclosed in its filing on form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 22, 2020. (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1658304/000147793220003487/clci_8k.htm).

On April 17, 2020, Yosef Biton, President, CEO and sole Officer and Director of the Company, following the appointment and acceptance of Richard W. Keller, a 25-year Wall Street veteran, as a second Director of the Company, resigned from the Company. As a result, Richard Keller assumed the role of President, CEO and sole Officer and Director of the Company. Mr. Keller terminated the Company’s prior software development projects specific to cryptocurrency applications and initiated the development of new, non-crypto related consumer mobile app under a newly acquired license, led by a newly hired highly skilled app development team.

Simultaneously, with the appointment of Mr. Keller, Tristan Chaudhry, age 22, a software developer and technology strategist with more than six years of experience in engineering IT infrastructure for companies both big and small, began working for the Company on the development of a new consumer mobile app, “Cruze“. Mr. Chaudhry was appointed Chief Technology Officer of the Company on June 10, 2020. Mr. Chaudhry’s background includes full stack development, in addition to cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions, and was the founder of cryptocurrency platform, “Fry Egg”. He most recently was co-founder of audio-fitness app “Ember” with Isaac Nakash, which within two months reached “Top 100” status on Apple’s US App Store.

Simultaneously with Mr. Chaudhry’s appointment, Isaac Nakash, age 23, was appointed Chief Marketing Officer, and began working for the Company on April 17, 2020, to spearhead marketing on Cruze. He is a YouTube creator and social media entrepreneur who has accumulated over 1.6 million followers and subscribers to his personal social accounts. In the last 6 years, content produced by Mr. Nakash has received more than 2 billion views on YouTube. His focus will be the creation of viral marketing campaigns for the Company’s products. He is co-founder with Tristan Chaudhry of the audio-fitness app “Ember”.

As a result of the change of management and direction, the Company is now solely focused on the development of the Cruze mobile app for Android and Apple smartphones, based on intellectual property developed and owned by HB Holdings Venture. Cruze is a proprietary, advanced “get paid to navigate, drive safe and report traffic” consumer app for the U.S. consumer market, which the Company plans to introduce in the third-quarter of 2020. Cruze is the first of several consumer apps that the Company plans to develop and market in the U.S. For more information, visit the Company’s website, https://clictechnology.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

