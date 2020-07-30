CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Its First Commercial Feasibility in California with Strong Agronomy Management, Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (“GROW“) (TSXV:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it will install a Commercial Feasibility CO2 Delivery Solutions™’ VCO2 system at Strong Agronomy Management Inc.’s (“Strong Agronomy“) Coastal Star Cannabis Nursery greenhouses in California.

The objective of the Commercial Feasibility is to evaluate CO2 Delivery Solutions™’ impact on Cannabis mother plants with respect to faster biomass regeneration, more biomass regeneration, more seed production, protection from the spread of powdery mildew, CO2 efficacy and costs in comparison to CO2 gassing.

Coastal Star Cannabis Nursery is one of the largest cannabis nurseries in California supplying organic cuttings, seeds and seedlings to California cannabis growers. Strong Agronomy also produces cannabis bud products at their Coastal Sun Cannabis greenhouses as well as blueberries at their Coastal Moon Berry greenhouses.

Currently, Coastal Star’s eight cannabis mother plant greenhouses do not use supplemental CO2 in any form nor does Coastal Moon Berry Farm. Coastal Sun Cannabis currently does supplement their cannabis plants with CO2 gassing both in the vegetative and flowering stages. GROW believes that well over 90% of the CO2 gas used in these greenhouses could be saved using a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system while achieving the same plant yield increases and with protection from the spread of powdery mildew.

According to a study done by the University of California Agricultural Issues Center (ACAIC), California’s cannabis retail market could reach US$5 billion by 2020. As of January 2020, the state’s three licensing authorities have issued 4,220 cannabis licenses to cultivators and 243 to microbusinesses.

According to John Archibald, GROW’s CEO, “We are excited to get underway in California with Strong Agronomy to determine the added value our technology could bring to their cannabis mother plant greenhouses along with the potential to work with them in their cannabis bud and blueberry greenhouses. We already have a mother plant Feasibility underway on hemp plants with Canbud in Canada and hemp seed production with Linn County in Missouri. California is the largest cannabis market in North America and we are proud to be working with one of the state’s largest cannabis nurseries.”

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About Strong Agronomy Management Inc.

Strong Agronomy is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that ecological farming is the only long-term viable alternative to current agricultural practices. A deep understanding of naturally occurring relationships allows us to hone cultivation methods that work with nature instead of against it. A truly sustainable model isn’t one that just minimizes its impact on Earth, it’s one that makes it a better planet than it was before.

Through our extensive experience with agricultural sciences, innovative cultivation methods, and direct marketing channels with major organic distributors; Strong Agronomy is poised to deliver rapid success and compete directly with conventional large-scale agri-business models.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW’s target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world’s greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution’s micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection™ for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477 or Michael O’Connor, Manager of IR at 604-317 -6197.

