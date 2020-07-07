Colorado-Based Industrial Hemp Farms Scales Up CBD Crystal Production

Industrial Hemp Farms (IHF), operating out of Colorado, is a fully-licensed hemp farming and wholesaling business. CBD isolate crystals and powders manufactured by IHF contain more than 99% cannabinoids. The crystals are packed with the health benefits of CBD

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / According to announcements released by Industrial Hemp Farms, the company has scaled up CBD crystal production to increase demand for the product. CBD isolate is free from all other compounds such as terpenes and flavonoids that are otherwise present in CBD tinctures, oils, and edibles. CBD isolate crystals sold by IHF contain more than 99% CBD and deliver potent health benefits even when consumed in small amounts. Manufacturers and retailers can purchase CBD isolate crystals at highly competitive rates, and also avail volume discounts.

A quick search online reveals the significant difference in pricing between the affordable rates ($8.5 /gram) charged by Industrial Hemp Farms and other vendors who charge more than thrice the amount. Volume discounts available with IHF are a very attractive proposition for buyers who wish to acquire pure CBD isolate manufactured by adhering to a rigorous procedure that delivers a safe, health-boosting product.

According to sources, IHF accepts payments through ViaBill. This safe and popular payment option allows customers to pay in interest-free installments, and no fees are deducted for the transactions. The isolate is also available in powder form. Other products include hemp flower, hemp trim, CBD oil, terpenes, and more.

For more information, go to https://industrialhempfarms.com/bulk-cbd-isolate-crystals/

Industrial Hemp Farms said, “CBD isolate crystals are highly regarded for their versatility. For immediate effects, customers could dab their CBD crystals with a vaporizer pen or a dab rig. You could also melt your CBD isolate crystals in a solution of olive oil to create a potent tincture. For the best effects, place about three tincture drops underneath your tongue and hold for a few seconds before swallowing. Both of these methods bypass the digestive tract, which means CBD gets absorbed directly into your bloodstream. For those who favor discretion, you could easily bake CBD isolate crystals into edibles. Indeed, since CBD isolate is odorless and tasteless, it’s one of the best forms of CBD to use in making brownies, cookies, or butter.”

Elaborating further on the versatility of CBD isolate crystals with respect to consumption and application, IHF said, “Some users even like to place their CBD isolate crystals into a cup of coffee or tea. The only drawback with edibles is that the CBD has to get broken down by your liver. This means you won’t feel as strong a sensation after eating a CBD isolate that is edible compared to dabbing or taking a tincture sublingually. Last, but certainly not least, you could create a soothing skin cream by dissolving your CBD isolate crystals and adding the fluid to lotions or oils. This is perfect for people who want to apply CBD directly on their skin and/or joints. Simply rub the CBD skin cream on your problem area every day and monitor the results.”

To view all product offerings of the company, visit IHF Online LLC

Media Contact:

Company: IHF Online LLC

Address: 2810 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 United States

Phone: (855) 806-4367

Email: sales@industrialhempfarms.com

Website: https://industrialhempfarms.com/bulk-cbd-isolate-crystals/

SOURCE: IHF Online LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596555/Colorado-Based-Industrial-Hemp-Farms-Scales-Up-CBD-Crystal-Production