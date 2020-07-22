Coltyn Simmons, Founder of Custom Fit Real Estate Group in Las Vegas, is Covering the Costs of His Clients’ Home Repairs

The New Program Will Allow Sellers to Get Top Dollar for Their Homes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Coltyn Simmons, the founder of Custom Fit Real Estate Group and Custom Fit Construction in Las Vegas, is pleased to announce that he will now cover the cost of his clients’ home repairs, so that they can sell at top dollar.

To learn more about Custom Fit Real Estate Group and how Simmons’ program is extremely advantageous to home sellers, please visit https://www.coltynsimmons.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Simmons has met plenty of people through his career in real estate who want to sell their homes, but are concerned about the work that they need to do to fix it up and make it more presentable to potential buyers. He also understands that few homeowners have the money saved up to make often-costly upgrades and repairs to their home.

To help these homeowners to be able to not only put their home on the market, but also get an amazing listing price for their home, Simmons was inspired to launch his new program where he will cover any needed repairs and updates at no cost to the seller.

“We take care of repairs and updates with no cost out of pocket with our In-House Licensed Construction company,” the spokesperson noted, adding that those who qualify for this program can repair and upgrade their home with $0 in up-front costs; the costs will be paid through the close of escrow.

Thanks to his 14-plus years of experience in construction and carpentry, Simmons has a keen eye for needed repairs and what should be taken care of prior to putting a home on the market. In addition, Simmons uses this same knowledge to advise buyers on homes that are well-built.

As the spokesperson noted, Simmons gets a great deal of satisfaction in helping his sellers to get the best price possible for their homes, as well as in assisting buyers in creating the home of their dreams from start to finish.

About Coltyn Simmons:

Coltyn Simmons is the Founder of Custom Fit Real Estate Group and Custom Fit Construction in Las Vegas.

