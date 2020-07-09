Commercial National Reports Strong June 30, 2020 Earnings Increases

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company earned $1,452,000 (or $0.51 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2020 compared to $1,032,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2019. The Company earned $3,268,000 (or $1.14 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and $2,240,000 (or $0.78 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2020 earnings increased $420,000, or 41%, while six-month 2020 earnings increased $1,028,000, or 46%. The Company’s strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company’s outstanding shares totaled 481,669 shares, or 16.84% on June 30, 2020.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2020, the Company employed 83 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-two (32) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-one (31) employees are full-time and there is one (1) active part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company’s strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “to,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

                   
 
   June 30,     December 31,     June 30,  
 
   2020     2019     2019  
 
                  
 
                  
ASSETS
                  
Cash and due from banks on demand
   $ 8,497     $ 4,510     $ 4,730  
Interest bearing deposits with banks
     615       47       2,081  
Total cash and cash equivalents
     9,112       4,557       6,811  
 
                        
Securities available for sale
     143,102       150,838       162,326  
Restricted investments in bank stock
     752       899       1,656  
 
                        
Loans
     254,932       238,407       230,469  
Allowance for loan losses
     (2,069 )     (1,374 )     (1,374 )
Net loans
     252,863       237,033       229,095  
 
                        
Premises and equipment
     2,797       2,618       2,756  
Investment in Life Insurance
     18,819       20,310       20,034  
Other assets
     3,917       3,319       3,792  
 
                        
Total assets
   $ 431,362     $ 419,574     $ 426,470  
 
                        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
                        
Liabilities:
                        
Deposits:
                        
Non-interest bearing
   $ 148,316     $ 133,362     $ 128,333  
Interest bearing
     196,672       198,986       188,714  
Total deposits
     344,988       332,348       317,047  
 
                        
Short-term borrowings
     15,047       20,200       41,684  
Other liabilities
     4,811       4,102       2,622  
Total liabilities
     364,846       356,650       361,353  
 
                        
Shareholders’ equity:
                        
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019
                        
     7,200       7,200       7,200  
Retained earnings
     62,335       60,554       63,838  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
     9,525       7,714       6,623  
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2020 and 2019
     (12,544 )     (12,544 )     (12,544 )
Total shareholders’ equity
     66,516       62,924       65,117  
 
                        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
   $ 431,362     $ 419,574     $ 426,470  
 
                        

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 
   Three Months     Six Months  
 
   Ended June 30     Ended June 30  
 
   2020     2019     2020     2019  
 
   (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
 
                        
INTEREST INCOME:
                        
Interest and fees on loans
   2,754     2,582     5,360     5,173  
Interest and dividends on securities:
                                
Taxable
     1,028       1,047       2,065       2,098  
Exempt from federal income taxes
     347       538       740       1,097  
Other
     10       29       34       63  
Total Interest income
     4,139       4,196       8,199       8,431  
 
                                
INTEREST EXPENSE:
                                
Interest on deposits
     114       190       273       377  
Interest on short-term borrowings
     19       257       139       509  
Total Interest expense
     133       447       412       886  
 
                                
NET INTEREST INCOME
     4,006       3,749       7,787       7,545  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
     400             400        
 
                                
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
                                
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
     3,606       3,749       7,387       7,545  
 
                                
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
                                
Asset management and trust income
     335       331       678       671  
Service charges on deposit accounts
     143       185       303       354  
Net Security gains/ losses
     505       (4 )     505       (7 )
Gain on sale of OREO
                       4  
Income from investment in life insurance
     117       124       228       250  
Life insurance proceeds
                 730        
Other income
     28       36       100       100  
Total other operating income
     1,128       672       2,544       1,372  
 
                                
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
                                
Salaries and employee benefits
     1,864       1,906       3,828       3,773  
Net occupancy expense
     189       202       401       420  
Furniture and equipment
     112       108       208       214  
Pennsylvania shares tax
     142       142       284       284  
Legal and professional
     109       97       210       175  
FDIC insurance expense
     12       28       12       56  
Other expenses
     591       780       1,300       1,543  
Total other operating expenses
     3,019       3,263       6,243       6,465  
 
                                
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
     1,715       1,158       3,688       2,452  
Income tax expense
     263       126       420       212  
 
                                
Net income
   1,452     1,032     3,268     2,240  
 
                                
Average Shares Outstanding
     2,860,953       2,860,953       2,860,953       2,860,953  
 
                                
Earnings Per Share
   0.51     0.36     1.14     0.78  
 
                                

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923

