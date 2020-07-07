COVID-19 Cytokine Storm, Coronavirus’ Deadliest Stage – Halberd’s US Patent Pending Treatment Now Explained!

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) today explains the second of three (3) COVID -19 (Coronavirus) patent pending treatments – “Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients” – which was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 8, 2020. Halberd Corporation holds the exclusive worldwide license to this technology

To combat the patient’s overproduction of inflammatory cytokines, which lead to an overwhelming production of mucus in the lungs, the method entails the extracorporeal (outside the body) treatment of a patient’s blood (for blood-borne diseases) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF – for neurological diseases) consisting of a three-step process:

Removal of the bodily fluid from the patient; Introduction of one or more antibody-antigen complexing agents to bind with the target antigen(s) (i.e., Covid-19 target antigens associated with inflammatory cytokine storm) and removal of the antibody-antigen complex by any number of available methods (mechanical, chemical, or molecular filtering; dialysis; molecular adsorbent recirculating system (MARS); plasmapheresis, nano-laser eradication, etc.) alone, or in combination; Return of the cleansed bodily fluid to the patient.

This process is intended to be performed during a continuous-flow operation, similar to normal dialysis. By treating the blood or CSF outside of the patient, and using complexing agents which combine only with antigens associated with inflammatory cytokine storm, negative side-effects and reactions can be greatly reduced or eliminated.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, inventor of this treatment, stated, “This process is intended to eliminate the excess inflammatory cytokines in the patient’s body which lead to the overproduction of mucus in the lungs present in the advanced stages of Covid-19 infection.” Felder continued “This should rid the body of the harmful and deadly antigens and cytokines which no vaccine is designed to do.”

Mr. William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, “We believe this treatment can provide a superior alternative to putting patients on respirators, and the associated dangers of that procedure, including lung damage. This is particularly applicable to patients suffering from Covid-19 who may not be responding to conventional drug therapies, or who have underlying respiratory conditions.”

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;” “Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;” and “Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus.”

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives –

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

