COVID’19: The New, Socially Distanced Way of Finding a Match for Single Muslims

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Matchbox, one of the top Muslim matchmaking companies in North America has noticed during these unprecedented times, that the pandemic related restrictions have forced the sphere of socialization to change its usual ways due to which a new wave of social establishments is taking place. The company is dedicated and focused to provide the best professional matchmaking and marriage services for Muslims during this ongoing global pandemic, and it aims to help those Muslims who are willing to make a firm commitment during these socially challenging times.

“We are living in a time of great changes and we can see that more changes are forthcoming, single Muslims are now in command of choosing who they want to marry rather than relying on the traditional roots of arranged marriages,” states Faiza Khan, CEO and Founder of Matchbox.

The company has considered the standardize concepts that have been perceived by the people over the years and it has completely revamped the traditional ways of Muslim marriages. Though the company maintains the traditional way by identifying and only allowing the users who are prepared to make a stable commitment through marriage. Matchbox does not operate like conventional dating applications where individuals meet one another for the sake of temporary dating. Through the platform of Matchbox, single Muslims can grant a fair chance to their potential partners instead of brushing them off by swiping left due to some unclear reasons.

The spread of COVID’19 has forced people to stay back home due to which they are not able to engage in the busy routines that they once had, and the solitude is supplying them plenty of room to think about their life choices regarding finding the right partner for themselves. The research conducted by the company shows that there is a significant spike that occurred when the lockdown related to the pandemic was enforced, and due to this Matchbox has witnessed a spike in signups and the number of interested individuals. Despite the high number of signups, the company continues to maintain the respect and privacy of its users while it guides them to straighten out their priorities.

“Our preference of dealing is reserved for professional individuals who don’t have enough time to socialize with new people and the people who are not active enough on the social media, or they might not have the energy or time to delve in such activities,” adds Faiza Khan, CEO and Founder of Matchbox.

