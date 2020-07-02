CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Reach with a New Store in Winder, GA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / North America’s fastest-growing mobile repair franchise, CPR Cell Phone Repair, is pleased to announce its franchise expansion in Georgia with the opening of CPR Winder. The network congratulates Shawn and Kimberly Hancock on the opening of their CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Winder, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/winder-ga/

“CPR is thrilled to officially offer our services in Winder, with the help of the CPR Winder team,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. “I have no doubt that the Hancocks and their employees will provide unparalleled repair services to the community and wish them the best in this venture.”

Winder, Georgia lies east of Atlanta in Barrow County, Georgia. Incorporated in 1893, the community was named after railroad builder, John H. Winder. Today, the city is home to roughly 17,000 residents and several attractions, including Fort Yargo State Park and Barrow County Museum. CPR Winder is located at the intersection of West Candler Street and State Highway 11, next to H&R Block.

“Kimberly and I are delighted to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and offer local residents quality electronic repair solutions,” says Shawn of their new store opening. “With our combined technology backgrounds, we’re confident that our customers will receive fast and reputable repairs.”

Shawn and Kimberly have both been working in the electronics industry for well over a decade. Prior to graduating high school, Shawn started several online businesses and eventually owned his own tech company where he helped businesses across the country optimize technology. Before re-locating to Winder in 2006, Kimberly attended Washington State University. During her college years, she became a program manager at Microsoft Corporation and went on to develop new technology that is still used to this day. Both Kimberly and Shawn are avid gamers and met each other online.

Residents of Barrow County, the Hancocks co-manage CPR Winder. Their store repairs broken and malfunctioning electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and MP3 players. Get in touch with the CPR Winder staff by using the contact details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Winder is located at:

70 N Broad St

Suite A

Winder, GA 30680

Please contact the store at 678-400-9911 or via email: repairs@cpr-winder.com

Please visit the store’s website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/winder-ga/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596097/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Reach-with-a-New-Store-in-Winder-GA