Craig Lipset Joins Transparency Life Science Advisory Board

Former big pharma executive and renowned advocate for greater patient involvement in clinical trial design will help company bridge technology gap in current processes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transparency Life Sciences (TLS) today announced the addition of Craig Lipset to the advisory board. Mr. Lipset has spent more than a decade driving innovations in patient engagement strategies for clinical trials and previously led efforts for Pfizer to ensure every trial has patient involvement in the design stages.

Lipset’s primary involvement with TLS will center around the novel patient-centric protocol builder for clinical trials called Transparency Protocol Crowdsourcing© (TPC). A combination of technology and service, TPC engages patients, physicians, and researchers to contribute to the setup and design of trials using a proprietary online survey tool. The results are then analyzed using AI-enabled natural language processing and TLS’ proprietary advanced analytic tools to help sponsors draft protocols more relevant to patient needs and clinical practice, which can help expedite both investigator and patient recruitment, resulting in fewer patients failing to complete a study and enhanced data quality. The technology, once implemented, can also help understand patient behavior utilizing historical data thereby enhancing engagement.

“We’ve seen an evolution in terms of how we take patients’ insights and collect a diverse set of criteria as we approach study design. It has progressed from telling patients, to talking to patients, to now a commitment from the biggest players in the industry to spend time at the start gathering enough information to help make more accurate predictions on how a trial will go,” said Lipset. “By collecting enough information to answer questions on both feasibility for participation and setting achievable endpoints because we know what matters most to the patients as well as the P.I.s.”

Lipset is a growth advisor to technology and biopharmaceutical companies, leading universities, and the venture community, bringing vision and driving action at the intersection of research, digital solutions, and patient engagement. He was the Head of Clinical Innovation and Venture Partner at Pfizer, on the founding Operations Committee for TransCelerate Biopharma, and on the founding management teams for two successful startup ventures (Perceptive Informatics and Adnexus Therapeutics). During that time, Lipset designed and launched multiple industry firsts — from the first fully remote/virtual clinical trial for a new medicine to the first returning of results and data to research participants.

“Driving a patient-centric technology platform into adoption in a way that disrupts the traditional model both investigators and trial sponsors are familiar with requires someone with the experience, passion and dedication that Craig embodies,” said Harry Glorikian, chief executive officer of Transparency Life Sciences. “We’re excited to have him on board to help us bring all the stakeholders together to help draft clinical trial protocols more beneficial for all parties.”

For more information on TLS and TPC, please visit www.transparencyls.com

About Transparency Life Sciences

Transparency Life Sciences (TLS) is a leader in digital drug development services offering virtual and hybrid clinical trials. Rapid advances in digital technology and strong regulatory support create a historic opportunity for TLS to catalyze a fundamental transformation in clinical trial design and execution, significantly improving the quality of clinical trials while reducing their overall cost. TLS’s approach combines crowdsourcing and digital health technology to progress clinical trials with greater efficiency, patient engagement, and regulatory relevance. For more information, visit transparencyls.com/.

