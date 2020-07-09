Crexendo Announces Its Work from Anywhere Program

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it has rolled out a program for new customers intended to help them utilize the Cloud as companies navigate the new normal.

America is getting back to work. Work in a COVID19 environment however is very different than just a few months ago. While businesses are starting to return to the office again, companies need the flexibility to pivot from the office to a remote location and back again as needed. The Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions are designed to give businesses the tools needed to survive in an ever-changing world.

The Program is intended to allow new customers to quickly move to the Cloud and take full advantage of Crexendo’s robust suite of offerings. As a special incentive there will be no payments required until 2021. Details of the program for new customers include:

No monthly payments for new customers until January 2021.

Free collaboration license that includes screen sharing and videoconferencing.

Free mobile applications and softphone applications.

Additional discounts for non-profits, education and government organizations on top of all of these additional incentives to assist those who are serving our Country in this time of crisis.

The capability of getting your business set up on Crexendo’s services quickly and efficiently.

Steve Mihaylo Chief Executive Officer Commented “The Work from Anywhere Program is our way of supporting the businesses of this County. We have seen business open and then find the need to work remotely and move back and forth. The need for a flexible work from anywhere system is essential today. This program allows businesses with legacy premise-based phone systems to quickly move to the cloud so that they can continue operating from the office and/or remote locations including home and move back and forth effortlessly. Our cloud communication services play an essential role in allowing businesses to operate seamlessly from any location. We continue to upgrade our systems and provide the best products and service in the industry to our current and new customers.”

Doug Gaylor President and Chief Operating Officer commented “The Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions are essential. I speak to our clients all the time who thank us for giving them the ability to access their customers from their office and from remote locations; the need to do that and to do so quickly may be the business differential in today’s world. The Crexendo solutions have always given businesses that ability. We like to remind our customers that “It’s not just your phone it’s your business®” and that has never been more fitting than today. Please contact us if we can help your business communicate better in this changing world.”

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

