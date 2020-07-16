Crexendo Awarded TMC 2020 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it has been awarded TMC’s 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

Crexendo’s solutions are particularly important today where the need to work remotely is essential. The Crexendo patented solutions are tailor made to move from office to home and back again. The solutions include a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, an easy-to-use portal, mobile applications, collaboration licenses that include screen sharing and videoconferencing, softphone applications, as well as use file and document storage.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, “In an uncertain world our clients need certainty in their phone system. The Crexendo award winning patented systems provide that certainty. Our goal is to make sure our clients have one less thing to worry about. This award highlights the flexibility we work into our phone systems allowing our clients to work anywhere. Our tools are world class, and this award, as well as our many other awards confirm that. Our engineering team as well as our entire Company come to work every day to make certain that our clients have the best solutions in the industry. Our engineering team not only provides the award-winning solutions but is able to customize solutions and tailor applications to meet the specific needs of enterprise and SMB customers alike. It is great to have our Crexendo system and applications be recognized by one of the leading authorities in Unified Communications, TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine. I am sure that if you try the Crexendo solutions you will be as impressed as I am, and in most cases save a great deal of money.”

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Our award-winning platform and applications are what our clients need to operate their business. Now more than ever the Crexendo solutions are essential in navigating the new normal. The Crexendo solutions are perfect in the current environment where you may have to pivot from the office to a remote location on little or no notice. It really is as simple as unplugging your phone and moving it. We are honored that our solutions have received this prestigious award. We are running promotions for new clients, so this really is the time to move to the Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions.”

Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “The Ride the Cloud® Quick Connect” SMS/Chat/Soft Phone Application is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Crexendo in 2020 and beyond.

