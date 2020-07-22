Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2020 financial results conference call on August 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The Company changed its normal reporting date to accommodate a request from the analyst who covers the Company. The analyst has a conflict, as several competitors to the Company have reporting dates the same week the Company previously reported.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-369-8770 and 862-298-0840 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2020 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 35625.

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. The words, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will” and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

