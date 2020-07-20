Damascus Steel Chef Knife Provides Professional Results at Home, Says Brand

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / KUMA, a small, family-run company dedicated to creating high-quality kitchen knives that combine razor-sharp performance with high, lightweight maneuverability, is excited to share its Damascus steel chef knife to provide professional results to home cooks at an affordable price. KUMA’s 8-inch Multi-Purpose Chef Knife is the most versatile and useful among knives, ideal for slicing, chopping, mincing and even carving.

“We enjoy cooking, but we love using the right tools for the job. Our favorite tool is the kitchen knife, and that’s why we started KUMA. We strive to deliver you the absolute best cutlery at fair, unrivaled prices,” says the company’s founder.

KUMA has masterfully combined lightweight materials, a smooth, ergonomic handle and an elegant Japanese inspired profile design to perform with control and comfort. The company chose to craft the blade with 3Cr13 stainless steel, which is soft yet durable, making it some of the easiest steel to sharpen. This high-quality and affordable steel handles corrosion well and resists damage from various acids in daily use. During production, the metal is tempered with careful timing to produce a fine balance between toughness and sharpness retention.

All KUMA knives are full tang, meaning the steel blade runs from the tip of the knife all the way down to the end of the handle. Full tang knives have an advantage of strength, adding weight to the handle to offset the weight of the blade. This provides more leverage and better balance while cutting.

Users of the KUMA chef knife have been excited to share their experiences, as one reviewer states, “I have been using a little serrated knife for years, thinking that it was great. But then, I bought this one and my life has really changed for the better. I cannot believe the ease with which I can cut veggies! Wow!”

About KUMA

KUMA was born out of the desire to create high quality kitchen knives that combine razor-sharp performance with high lightweight maneuverability all packaged in a beautiful aesthetic design.

