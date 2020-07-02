Digital Microscopes Market to Surpass US$ 1,743.9 Million Globally by End Of 2027, Says CMI

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalMicroscopes–According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital microscopes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,124.0 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Advantages offered by digital microscopes over conventional optical microscope such as cost-effectiveness, portability (portable digital microscopes), image sharing and storage, and avoidance of sample spillage are expected to fuel growth of the digital microscopes market. Moreover, factors such as increasing product development and launches by major players, and presence of major players in key regions are expected to augment the market growth. For instance, key competitors such as Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, and Hirox Corporation account for the majority of the market share in the global digital microscopes market. However, small manufacturers such as Inspectis AB, Ted Pella, Inc., Scalar Corporation, and ioLight Ltd. are present as well.

Furthermore, increasing application of digital microscopes, majorly portable digital microscopes in field surveys are aiding in early detection and diagnosis of diseases, and this is expected to drive the adoption rate of portable digital microscopes. Additionally, image sharing, as well as multiple user profile facility provided by digital microscopes are further expected to drive adoption of these devices among small research institutes and pilot studies.

Key players in Europe such as Optika Italy are offering desktop digital and innovative microscopes, as well as portable microscopes, which are wired and wireless. The company has two wireless digital microscopes B-190TB, and B-290TB, whose patents are pending. Moreover, PreciPoint, a Germany-based manufacturer offers custom manufacturing and tailored microscopy systems according to the need of the customer. Europe also has presence of leading players such as Carl Zeiss and Leica Microsystems.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing number of product launches for medical micro surgical drills. For instance, in 2016, Hirox Corporation launched its new innovative RH-8800 digital microscope.

Among modality, portable digital microscopes segment is expected to witness significant growth in the digital microscopes market, owing to the product offerings by major players. For instance, manufacturers such as Celestron, LLC., Ash Technologies, and Hitest (Hitest.com) offer innovative portable digital microscopes such as Celestron Handheld Digital Microscope Pro, Ion 4.3” Handheld Digital Microscope, and Dr.Meter B003, respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron, LLC., Hirox Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Keyence Corporation, and Tagarno A/S.

Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Modality: Desktop Digital Microscope Portable Digital Microscope

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Connectivity: Wired Digital Microscopes Wireless Digital Microscope

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Application: Research & Development Medical Diagnostics Forensic Testing

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic Research Institute Forensic and Pathology Laboratory

Global Digital Microscopes Market, By Region: North America



By Country: U.S. Canada

Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



