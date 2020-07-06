Early Warning Press Release Regarding Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Ryan Kalt reports that he now owns or has control or direction over 1,269,500 common shares and 2,110,000 common share purchase warrants of Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(“GLM” or the “Company”), which collectively represent approximately 4.57% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, or approximately 12.16% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company assuming the exercise of all common share purchase warrants held by Mr. Kalt.

Mr. Kalt disposed of an aggregate of 925,000 common shares of the Company through market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange between July 3, 2020 and July 6, 2020. Mr. Kalt received aggregate consideration of $170,290 representing an average sale price of $0.1840 per common share. The common shares sold by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 3.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The shares were disposed of by Mr. Kalt for investment allocation purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of GLM either on the open market or through private acquisitions or may sell additional securities of GLM either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the foregoing matters.

The Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the SEDAR profile of Golden Lake Exploration Inc. at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.604.652.1710.

