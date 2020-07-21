EGF THERAMED HEALTH Provides Update on Pharmadelic Labs and Green Parrot Labs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 /  EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF)(FRA:AUHP) (the “Company“) announces that it will rely on the temporary relief granted pursuant to British Columbia Instrument 51-517 (Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020) in respect of the filing of business acquisition reports (“BAR“) for its acquisition of a 30% equity interest in Pharmadelic Labs Corp. (“Pharmadelic“) on May 6, 2020 and its acquisition of a 40% equity interest in Green Parrot Labs Corp. (“Green Parrot“) on May 25, 2020. Based on the timeframe prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations), the BAR for the Pharmadelic transaction would be due on July 20, 2020 and the BAR for the Green Parrot transaction would be due on August 10, 2020. The BAR for the Pharmadelic transaction is now expected to be filed no later than September 3, 2020 and the BAR for the Green Parrot transaction is now expected to be filed no later than September 24, 2020.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.
Doug McFaul
Email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com
Telephone: (778) 331 8505
Website: http://www.theramedhealthcorp.com
CSE Micro-site: http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/Theramed-Health-Corporation
US OTC Markets (OTCQB): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/news
Frankfurt Borse: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/egf-theramed-health-corp

SOURCE: EGF Theramed Health Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598195/EGF-THERAMED-HEALTH-Provides-Update-on-Pharmadelic-Labs-and-Green-Parrot-Labs

